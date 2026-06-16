Atlanta Hawks Top 10 Prospects for the NBA Draft

We are one week away from the 2026 NBA Draft and the Atlanta Hawks have a big opportunity to upgrade their team with a pair of first round picks.

Atlanta is the only playoff team that ended up with a top 10 pick in this year's draft and along with the Oklahoma City Thunder, they are one of two playoff teams with a lottery picks. Those kinds of opportunities don't come around often and while Atlanta did not get the lottery jump they wanted last month, they are in prime position to add a high-level talent in this draft to help elevate their team.

But which prospects should be atop the Hawks draft board next week?

1. Illinois guard Keaton Wagler

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

I think that Keaton Wagler would be a fantastic fit on the Hawks and would give them the elite scoring threat in the backcourt that they lacked in the playoffs. Sure, there are concerns about his lack of athleticism and explosiveness, but as a pure scorer, Wagler is as elite as they come and has the frame and size to grow into a more powerful player.

GIve Wagler a few years to mature and grow into his role, he could be a real franchise cornerstone for this team alongside Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu. I think he would be an instant impact player with high upside and of the guard prospects not named Darryn Peterson, Wagler should be atop the board for the Hawks.

2. Houston guard Kingston Flemings

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives to the hoop past Texas A&M Aggies guard Marcus Hill (0) during the first half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Flemings is more of a natural point guard and could be the Hawks long-term solution at the position.

Flemings has not had the best pre-draft process and there are concerns about his shooting and size, but he is a tough defender, can get to the rim, and might not have been playing in the best offensive system to maximize his talents.

I think that Flemings is a candidate to get much better once he gets to the NBA and I think he would be a great long-term fit in Atlanta and immediately fill the Gabe Vincent minutes off the bench.

3. Michigan center Aday Mara

There might not be a better team-prospect fit than Aday Mara landing in Atlanta.

The Hawks are going to have to add to the center position this offseason, perhaps more than one player, and Mara would fill the type of role that head coach Quin Snyder has been wanting since getting to Atlanta.

At 7'3 with a crazy wingspan, Mara would be the kind of paint presence to pair with Onyeka Okongwu. He rebounds well and blocks shots, as well as finishing well around the rim. There are concerns about his quickness and movement on defense, but there is a lot of upside with Mara as well.

4. Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr

Brown Jr is another one of the guard prospects who would make a ton of sense on the Hawks and he has reportedly had a great pre-draft process and is impressing teams in his workouts.

If his back injuries chech out, Brown Jr could be the most dynamic guard in the entire draft and maybe the top scorer. He has loads of athleticism and is electric on and off the ball. Defensive and turnover concerns are there of course, but Brown Jr could be just what the Hawks need in the backcourt long-term.

5. Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) on the court during the first half of the NCAA national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lendeborg is not mentioned much when it comes to the Hawks and pick No. 8, but whether it it at No. 8 or in a trade down, he should be a real option for the Hawks.

Lendeborg is a dynamic defender and was an elite three-point shooter at Michigan. The main concern is his age, but if the Hawks deem him the best player available, you can bet that they are going to take him.

Despite being 23, Lendeborg is still growing and getting better at the game of basketball. He fits the kind of wing player Atlanta covets, even if they have added to the position the past couple of seasons.

6. Arizona guard Brayden Burries

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Burries does not get grouped with the quartet of Wagler, Flemings, Brown Jr, or Darius Acuff Jr, but the drop off is not that substantial and if the Hawks wanted to trade down and try to land him, it would not be the worst idea.

Burries is a tough defender and is more of a combo guard than true point guard, but his ability to score and play both ends of the court is going to be appealing to the Hawks.

Could the Hawks like him enough take him at No. 8? It is possible, but I think that it is more likely he could be a trade back candidate.

7. Washington center Hannes Steinbach

Another prospect that does not get talked about enough when it comes to the Hawks, Washington center Hannes Steinbach is an elite rebounder (arguably the best in the draft) and would be an intriguing fit for the Hawks.

The question would become where to take him. I don't think that the Hawks would take him at No. 8, but would they still take him over other players even if they trade down? Perhaps the Hawks could trade back up from 23 to get Steinbach if they really like him, but I think he is an underrated fit in Atlanta.

8. Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie

Let's go down the board to the Hawks second first round pick at No. 23.

Would Okorie be on the board for the Hawks when they are up at No. 23 (or would the Hawks even be making the pick?) or will he get taken earlier than expected? That is an open question right now, but if Okorie does fall, than I think that he is a perfect fit for Atlanta since they are looking for an elite scorer at the guard position.

It goes without saying, that whatever the Hawks do at No. 8 will dictate what they do at No. 23 if they end up making the pick. If the Hawks take a guard at No. 8, it will be unlikely that Okorie is the pick at No. 23.

Okorie is an elite scorer and would be a great addition at No. 23.

9. Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance

If not for injuries, the Hawks could take Jayden Quaintance at No. 8 and feel good about it. He is arguably the best defensive center, or prospect at any position, in the entire draft and would be a great fit along with Okongwu.

But the medicals are a big unknown and that is what makes Quaintance such a hard evaluation. If he is on the board at No. 23, he should very much be in the discussion for the Hawks if they have not taken a center yet, but him being at No. 23 would also be a scary thing.

10. Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) shoots against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Stirtz is another guard option who could be available when the Hawks pick at No. 23 and he is a terrific pure point guard and passer.

Similar to Lendeborg, there are going to be some out there that disredit Stirtz because of his age, but he has a great feel for the game and his passing ability is fantastic. Would be become a high-level starter? Maybe not, but Stirtz would be a great option off the bench for the Hawks and could be a part of this team's future for years to come.