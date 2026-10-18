Biggest Preseason Concern the Atlanta Hawks Can't Afford to Ignore

After a disappointing loss against the Memphis Grizzlies to start the preseason, the Atlanta Hawks had an impressive four-game winning streak to end the exhibition season and give the team momentum heading into their season opening game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

There was plenty of good for the Hawks over the course of these five games, especially when you consider that Atlanta only had their top nine players for one game during the preseason, but there was one concern that stood out for Atlanta and the coaching staff is going to have to make sure that this weakness is covered up from game-to-game.

Frontcourt depth is worrisome

Oct 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think the Hawks' overall depth is better than it was a year ago. Kingston Flemings already looks like a big upgrade over Gabe Vincent; Lu Dort is giving Atlanta another tough perimeter defender; Aaron Wiggins was one of the most impressive players off the bench for the Hawks, and Jock Landale fits the Hawks system perfectly as a big who can stretch the floor, rebound, and find the open man.

But the depth at small forward, power forward, and the third center is a big question mark for Atlanta.

At the small forward spot, the Hawks are using a combination of Dort and Wiggins to go along with the starters. Wiggins is more of a shooting guard, but has to play up for Atlanta. Dort plays much bigger than his size and has played the backup three and four for Atlanta, and rookie Zuby Ejiofor was the third center.

If Atlanta has to deal with any major injury problems (or injury problems at all), there could be problems. Whenever Dort missed time during the preseason (three games), Atlanta used Corey Kispert as the backup small forward and Asa Newell as the backup power forward.

That presented all kinds of problems for the Hawks on the defensive end in those games, especially when they had to sahre the floor with Jock Landale. Landale is a fine backup center, but his biggest weakness is on defense and protecting the rim. Putting two big defensive liabilities around him is not a sound strategy.

At center, if either Landale or starter Onyeka Okongwu miss any time (we already saw this at the end of last season), it will be up to Ejiofor to play meaningful minutes. He did not play much over the course of five preseason games for the Hawks, but he would be called upon for a bigger role than he might be ready for.

So what are some options?

At small forward, the Hawks are pretty thin. Atlanta uses a combination of Dyson Daniels, Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, and Kispert to play that position. Could Atlanta try to use Dorian Finney-Smith there at any point if there are injuries? That seems like wishful thinking considering how little he played during the preseason.

At power forward, I think the Hawks will be better off when they get Mouhamed Gueye back from his foot injury. Gueye is a really strong defender who can help protect the rim and is a more natural fit in terms of playstyle alongside Landale.

At center, the Hawks are going to have to roll with Ejiofor or try Finney-Smith at that spot. Atlanta would more than likely go with the ups and downs that a rookie would bring if Finney-Smith can't be relied upon.

There are not a ton of great options for the Hawks at these spots and they need certain players to stay healthy. Can Quin Snyder and the coaching staff come up with solutions if needed?