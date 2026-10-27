Biggest Takeaways From Atlanta's 120-110 Road Loss to the Houston Rockets

If nothing else, we have learned over the past few days that the Houston Rockets are a really tough matchup for the Atlanta Hawks. There is no shame in that, as the Rockets are one of the deepest and most talented teams in the NBA, but the Hawks were out to prove that they could take on the best teams in the NBA, and they simply could not get it done against this team.

What are the biggest takeaways from the Hawks second loss to the Rockets?

1. Fourth Quarter Collapse cost the Hawks the game

In the fourth quarter, the Rockets led 95-93 and the Hawks had possession. Lu Dort had an open three-point look to take the lead and he missed it.

Atlanta would never get that close again.

The Rockts proceeded to go on a 20-2 and effectively ended the game. Atlanta carried their terrible second half offense into the quarter and after leading the Rockets at the half, Houston cruised to a win.

Houston is a really tough matchup for the Hawks for a multitude of reasons and that run in the fourth quarter showed plenty of the reasons why. The good news for Atlanta is that unless this is the NBA Finals matchup in June, they won't have to worry about seeing the Rockets again this season.

2. Second half shooting woes

The Hawks led the Rockets at the half by three and were playing really well. They had 20 points off 10 Houston turnovers and were shooting just well enough (50% from the field, 35% from three) to start the game. If they had played like that in the first game, they might have beaten the Rockets.

But the second half offense was the complete opposite of what Atlanta needed.

The Hawks were outscored 28-19 by the Rockets in the third quarter and they shot 32% from the field doing it and were 0-for-10 from three. The game was not out of control just yet, but it was trending that way. Then the fourth quarter avalance came from the Rockets and that was that.

You can't score 44 points on 50 second half possessions and expect to beat a team like the Rockets. While I think this is just an issue playing Houston, Atlanta has to prove it.

3. Atlanta won the possession battle and capitalized off turnovers

I said it time and again during both previews for the matchups against Houston, but given that the Hawks were almost certainly going to lose the rebounding team to the Rockets. They have the size advantage on Atlanta and the Hawks were going to have to counter that by creating turnovers, winning the possession battle, and shooting well from three.

The Hawks did two of those things and like Saturday, they were a good shooting night from possibly winning the game.

Atlanta had 17 more shot attempts than the Rockets and scored 32 points on 21 Houston turnovers. Those are good numbers, but shooting 28% from three is going to unravel that.

The Hawks are going to be back on the floor this Wednesday at home against the Miami Heat.