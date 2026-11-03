Biggest Winners/Losers From Atlanta's 108-104 Win Over The Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks got a road win on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, but it was one of the least inspiring wins for the team in quite a while.

Indiana was missing Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac, Kelly Oubre, Obi Toppin, T.J. McConell, and Ben Sheppard against Atlanta and had only six available players on their roster. Jay Huff is normally the team's backup center, but the other five players are not in the regular rotation for Indiana, aside from some nights for Jarace Walker.

The Hawks were down Jalen Johnson, Kingston Flemings, and Jock Landale, but they allowed this Pacers team to hang around far longer than they should have and barely got a win.

Here are the biggest winners/losers from last night's effort vs the Pacers.

Winner: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Through the first eight games of the season, Alexander-Walker has been the Hawks' best player, and if not for him, Atlanta would not have won last night.

Offensively, it was a fantastic performance for last year's Most Improved Player winner. He scored 34 points on 12-for-15 shooting and made nine three-point shots, nearly tying the franchise record for threes made in a game (10). He was solid on defense as well and right now, as Alexander-Walker goes, so does the Hawks offense.

Loser: CJ McCollum

For a player that almost had a triple-double, it was not a good night for CJ McCollum and it might be time to start having conversations about his viability in the starting lineup.

McCollum has not looked like the same player that the Hawks had towards the end of the season and shot 4-for-17 last night from the floor and was just 2-for-7 from three. The defense has also been a mess.

McCollum could still be an effective player for the Hawks, but they might need to find a different role for him going forward if they are going to fix this offense.

Winner: Lu Dort

I might be stretching here a little with winner, but Dort played a solid game for the Hawks.

Dort was in the starting lineup in place of Jalen Johnson and shot 5-for-10 from the field including making four of his six three-point attempts. He was a team best +11 on the floor and had a decent night defensively. It has not been super smooth for Dort to start the year, but he played well against the Pacers.

Loser: Hawks bench

While short-handed, the Hawks bench was a disaster.

Aaron Wiggins has been someone the Hawks can count on most nights, but he had one of the worst shooting games of the season, going 3-for-12 from the field and 1-for-6 from three, scoring only seven points. Corey Kispert did hit four threes and score 14 points, but was also a -9 when on the floor due to his poor defense. Asa Newell did not score a point in 17 minutes and finished as a -1, and while rookie Zuby Ejiofor had some nice moments on defense, he only hit one three and was not effective on offense. RayJ Dennis only played 7:36

This was a night for players not named Wiggins to show why they belong in the rotation, and aside from a couple of good things from Ejiofor, it was not the night that any of them wanted, especially Kispert and Newell.

Loser: Hawks two-point shooting

Water may find its level at some point, but a large portion of the Hawks problems stem from the Hawks being unable to do anything on offense aside from Nickeil Alexander-Walker or Aaron Wiggins getting hot from three. The two-point shooting has been down to start the year and last night against Indiana was another blemish for this team.

Atlanta ended the game shooting 17-for-52 on two-point attempts and whether it is at the rim or not, this team just cannot get shots to fall.