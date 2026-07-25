Does the Acquisition of Lu Dort Mean Nickeil Alexander-Walker is Heading to the Bench?

This past week, it was announced that the Atlanta Hawks had acquired Luguentz Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a three-team trade with the Dallas Mavericks, where the Mavs received former No.1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher from Atlanta.

However, there was a lot of speculation in terms of how things would shake up the rotation for the Hawks moving forward, as they now have two players from the Thunder's championship roster. One of the more interesting conversations, along with the rotation change for Atlanta, is what led to this happening for both sides.

For Atlanta, they needed to pivot off Risacher due to him struggling to get things going after a promising first season, where he showed flashes of potential. Unfortunately, by year two, the Hawks organization had seen enough to pull the plug, and it was obvious during the NBA Playoffs and throughout the regular season.

During key moments, Atlanta would try to play Risacher, but he didn't execute consistently, which led to him being benched for long stretches of games. In the playoffs, Risacher only played in three games for a total of seven minutes and struggled, as he averaged 3.7 points and 3.0 rebounds on 35% shooting from the field and 20% from three-point range.

In totality, Risacher averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, on 45% shooting from the field, 36% shooting from three, and 64% from the free-throw line.

As for the Thunder. They've traded both Dort and Aaron Wiggins to clear up roster and cap space because they don't want to enter the luxury tax. This seems like it will likely be more than likely a recurring theme for them, as they won't be able to pay and keep draft picks, so they will be getting rid of lagging roster talent, which the Hawks have been the main team benefiting from.

During the playoffs, Dort struggled, finishing the postseason with averages of 5.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 36% shooting from the field, 30% from three, and 50% from the free-throw line over 15 games.

As a result, the Thunder had to cut ties with someone from the roster, and Dort seemed to be the easiest pick to go despite being one of the stronger defenders on the team.

What does the rotation look like moving forward?

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Atlanta, this is a no-brainer when it comes to who should be starting based on the production of this season alone. For me, I would have to easily go with Nickeil Alexander-Walker based on the career jump that he made this season and the impact he had on the Hawks this postseason.

When you looked at some of the guys who stepped up for the Hawks this season, Alexander-Walker had to be in that conversation as he won Most Improved Player of the Year and averaged 20.8 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 45% shooting from the field, 39% from three, and 90% from the free-throw line.

His defense was also top-tier, as he outperformed the league average for guards based on defensive ratings with a 115.7. While that isn't something to be overly excited about, it is something to pay attention to when the game is on the line, as he had a couple of key stops throughout the season, but none stick out more than in the playoffs in game two against the New York Knicks.

To end the game, Alexander-Walker got a clutch steal on Jalen Brunson to close out the fourth-quarter comeback, where he finished the night with three blocks.

While Dort is a much better defender, with a defensive rating this season of 110.4, there is still another side of the court that the Hawks need help on, which is offense, where Dort has been somewhat laughably nonexistent.

While this move will be a good one to have coming off the bench for Atlanta, it wouldn't help them start the game based on their need for a go-to scorer. And while Alexander-Walker struggled in the postseason as well, he still put up a much better performance than Dort did.

However, while both guys can have some top scorers in prison, like they stole something defensively, when things are tight and you need a stop, I could see Dort closing for Atlanta.