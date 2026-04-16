Does the Latest Hawks Injury News Tilt the Series More in the Knicks Favor?

The first round series before the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks begins in two days and Atlanta received some unfortunate injury news today.

Backup center Jock Landale, who was injured by Magic center Goga Bitadze in a game two weeks ago, was set to get an update on his status today, but the update was not in the Hawks favor. Landale is not going to be re-evaluated for another two weeks, meaning that he might miss the entire series with the Knicks, unless it goes six or seven games, which is very possible, as this is expected to be one of the most competitive first round series in the entire playoffs.

Landale is not a household name, but he is critical to the Hawks roster. Atlanta has been using Mouhamed Gueye as a backup center in his absence, but Atlanta does not view Gueye as a true center and his thin frame can be a problem against bigger centers, which the Hawks are about to face in Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

This was expected to a be close matchup, but does this news tilt the series more in favor towards the Knicks?

I think it does.

That does not mean that the Hawks can't win this series, they still can, but it is going to require players like Gueye, Tony Bradley, and even Jonathan Kuminga to step up and help Atlanta on the glass.

The Hawks actually won the rebounding battle in their most recent game against the Knicks, but you could tell the effect that Robinson had when he was put in the game. He finished with eight points and 12 rebounds in less than 20 minutes.

Now, unlike the last game between the two teams, the Hawks know their situation and have had at least five days to prepare and plan for the Knicks big guys. They were doing it on the fly last week and it showed during the barely three minute stint that Bradley played in that game. Still, Bradley is a bigger body than Gueye, rebounds better, and can get through screens easier.

Jonathan Kuminga and Dyson Daniels are going to be a big part of the Hawks efforts on the glass whether it is Towns or Robinson in. Kuminga, who only had five rebounds in the last game, will need to step up and help the Hawks second unit when they are having to deal with Robinson.

Look, the Hawks did not play their best against the Knicks last week, especially on offense, but they still won the rebounding battle and the game came down to the final possession. But the Hawks handling Mitchell Robinson especially is going to be one of the keys to the Hawks finding a way to win this series and that would have been easier if they had Landale. But they don't and that does give the Knicks a little more of an advantage over the Hawks this series, even if it is something they can overcome.