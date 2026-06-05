So You Want to Be a Knicks Fan? All You Need to Know About Franchise History, Celebs and NBA Finals Run

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re not a die-hard NBA fan. And that’s O.K.

But if you’re going to commit to being a Knicks bandwagoner during their historic NBA Finals run this year, you’re going to have to commit. In between your too-many thrift store excursions for vintage Knicks tees (who is Patrick Ewing, anyway?), why not get off TikTok, put down your overpriced iced coffee and instead read a little about the team’s success and how they got this far in 2026?

That’s where this article comes in. Welcome to the Knicks fandom. We’re (mostly) happy to have you.

As you hopefully already know, the Knicks stole Game 1 from the Spurs in San Antonio to take an early series lead in the 2026 NBA Finals. Three more wins, and the city is about to be set on fire (No, really. Stay indoors.) New York defeated the Hawks, 76ers and Cavaliers to get here while shattering postseason records in the process, and they’re now looking at their best chance to win a title since 1973, when most of you probably weren’t conceived yet.

In the thick of what’s expected to be an all-time thrilling NBA Finals series, here are our answers to your stupid questions about the Knicks in a totally judgment-free zone. You’re welcome in advance.

Jalen Brunson is the Knicks’ best player in the NBA Finals. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Other than Jalen Brunson, who’s on the Knicks roster?

Brunson = clutch. Memorize that right now. The 29-year-old superstar point guard put up a game-high 30 points to help the Knicks clinch a 105–95 victory on the road, scoring 13 of those points in the fourth quarter.

But aside from Brunson, who else will the Knicks need to step up this postseason? Here’s a brief rundown of some key players.

Karl-Anthony Towns: Nicknamed KAT. Plays center, very tall and solid at defense, and also very sensitive and in touch with his feelings. One of the big men in the NBA who can also shoot threes.

OG Anunoby: Absolutely beloved, no slander allowed. Will be pivotal in helping Knicks contain Victor Wembanyama (more on the alien below). Fell on Anne Hathaway once.

Josh Hart: The hardest-working grind-out hustler you’ll ever see on the court. If there’s a chance for a rebound, Hart will probably be in the area. Best friends with Brunson, dating back to their Villanova days.

Mikal Bridges: Also part of the Nova Knicks. A valuable wing who can do it all.

Jose Alvarado: A pesky little ball-stealer. Often an unsung hero along with Jordan Clarkson.

Landry Shamet: A high-IQ vet who’s grown into a fan-favorite in NYC.

Mitchell Robinson: Backup center who provides height and length on defense. What happened to his finger? No one outside of the Knicks knows.

When did the Knicks last win a championship?

The Knicks last won the NBA title in 1973. That season’s team featured stars like the iconic Walt “Clyde” Frazier, captain Willis Reed (won Finals MVP), defensive anchor Dave DeBusschere, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, future U.S. Senator Bill Bradley and future Knicks exec Phil Jackson. New York also won the championship in ‘70. Both times they beat the Lakers (suck on that, L.A.).

The Knicks last made it to the NBA Finals in 1999, when they were defeated by the Spurs in a five-game series. Spurs Hall of Famer Tim Duncan was only 22 years old when he won his first title—as fate would have it, Victor Wembanyama is also only 22 years old looking for his first taste of glory as well.

Walt “Clyde” Frazier is among the Knicks legends etched into franchise lore. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Who are the greatest Knicks players of all time?

Among the sea of Brunson jerseys, you’ll probably see one of these names as well out on the streets of NYC. Each of these New York legends cemented themselves in Knicks franchise lore for all of eternity: Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Bernard King, Carmelo Anthony, Charles Oakley, John Starks, Earl Monroe, Mark Jackson.

And a few cult faves: Jeremy Lin, Steve Novak, Latrell Sprewell, Nate Robinson.

Why have the Knicks suffered for so long? What changed?

Good question. A big chunk of it has to do with notorious owner James Dolan, who resides in the upper echelon of media moguls, MAGA types and basically the filthy rich. Dolan took over the Knicks in 1999 after inheriting the franchise from his father and pretty much ran the organization into the ground with his questionably competent managerial style and paranoid Orwellian surveillance at MSG.

Things started to take a turn for the better within the last decade after Dolan decided to hire longtime NBA agent Leon Rose as president of basketball operations in 2020. Following a rocky start to his Knicks tenure, Rose learned from his mistakes and grew into a better roster-builder and constructed the team’s talented roster today. Under Rose, New York brought in its franchise cornerstone piece, Jalen Brunson, in 2022 and then assembled the rest of the team around him, Nova-Avengers style—adding Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges along with OG Anunoby and KAT. Last June, the organization replaced longtime coach Tom Thibodeau with Mike Brown, a move that shocked the league at the time but has since proven to be a masterstroke that helped the Knicks go on this year’s largely unexpected Finals run.

Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama is arguably already the face of the NBA. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What’s the deal with Wemby? Why is this guy so good?

The Spurs’ prized darling is Victor Wembanyama, a 7'4" Frenchman who trained with Shaolin monks in China this past offseason to unlock his best self. There’s no way for the Knicks—or any other NBA team—to stop Wemby from getting buckets, as he’s the new face of the league who’s developed into an absolutely unstoppable force in basketball. He can kill you in the paint, guard your team’s best players (he’s the youngest ever and first unanimous pick to win DPOY in 2025) and sink threes during big-time moments. So yeah, he’s scary. There’s a good reason his nickname is “The Alien” or “The Extraterrestrial.”

Okay, but the Knicks are good too, right?

Yep. The Knicks are on an all-time historic heater in the NBA playoffs having just clinched their 12th straight postseason win in Game 1 vs. the Spurs.

The team hasn’t lost a basketball game since April 23, and over their 12-game run they’ve beaten up their opponents by a total of 272 points, the largest-ever margin of victory in regular season or the playoffs over a 12-game span.

Ben Stiller and Timothee Chalamet can usually be found on celebrity row at Knicks’ home and away games during the NBA Finals. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knicks celebrity row: The who’s who of the team’s biggest fans

Here’s a handy (though subjective) table we made to list all the celebs you might see courtside at The Garden or in San Antonio cheering on the Knicks.

Tier (in terms of fandom and how often we see them at games) Knicks celebrity fans S Spike Lee, Ben Stiller Tracy Morgan, Mariska Hargitay (per Brunson) A Timothée Chalamet, Fat Joe, Anne Hathaway B John McEnroe, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Michael J. Fox, John Turturro, Zohran Mamdani C Tina Fey, Julianne Moore, Michael Imperioli, Jay Z, Josh and Benny Safdie, Martha Stewart Insufferable Stephen A. Smith

Where can I buy cool Knicks gear?

Any thrift store in NYC (Mr. Throwback, L Train Vintage, First Team Vintage). New York or Nowhere and Kith, if that’s your thing. Mitchell & Ness. Ebay.

What are some in-game phrases I can say about the Knicks to sound smart?

“Wemby’s out right now, so this is the time for the Knicks to make a run.”

“Brunson is so clutch, man.”

“God I love Josh Hart—it’s all about the little things, you know?”

“OG OG OG!”

“F--- Reggie Miller. Mike Breen is a national treasure.”

Best of luck, and enjoy the rest of the NBA Finals!

More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.