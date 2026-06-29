Every Move the Atlanta Hawks Have Made This Offseason: Signings, Trades, Departures and Draft Picks

The 2026 NBA offseason is off and running, heading into arguably the busiest week of the year.

Free agency has not even officially opened yet (Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET), but there have been an array of moves already across the NBA that are going to shape the narrative for next season across the league. The highly anticipated 2026 draft has come and gone and now teams are going to zero in on how to best shape their rosters for 2026-2027.

The Atlanta Hawks have been a very busy team already, and more moves are expected to be made over the course of this week and the month of July. Not only have there been player transactions, Atlanta has locked up head coach Quin Snyder to an extension and promoted Onsi Saleh to President of Basketball Operations, as well as giving him a contract extension.

Let's catch you up on what the Hawks have been up to so far this offseason.

Note: this page will be updated with every move from Atlanta this offseason.

Signings

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) warms up before game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While teams have not been able to sign free agents from other teams, teams are allowed to re-sign their own free agents and the Hawks have already checked one important box this offseason.

The first move the Hawks made was to re-sign veteran guard CJ McCollum to a one-year, $21 million deal. While McCollum is not going to be a part of the long-term future of the team's plans, he was a great veteran presence for this team and gave them the scoring punch they needed, including two big games in the playoffs against the Knicks.

Barring any massive moves for the Hawks, McCollum is likely to be a starter again for the Hawks and play in a similar role as last season. Bringing him back was a strong move by Atlanta, especially with just one season on the deal.

While not technically signings, the Hawks have made two key decisions with Buddy Hield and Mouhamed Gueye.

Gueye had a $2.4 million team option for this season and that was picked up by Atlanta last week. Gueye is a really good defender and that was a no-brainer at that price. Gueye is also extension eligible this offseason.

Hield originally had a deadline of June 25th for the Hawks to decide whether or not to guarantee his $9.6 million salary for this season and after both sides agreed to push the date back to June 28th, the deadline came and went, with the Hawks guaranteeing his salary for this season. That does not mean that Hield will be on the team however and his salary could be used in a trade.

Trades

Last Sunday, the Hawks made their first trade of the offseason when they sent two second-round picks to Oklahoma City for guard/forward Aaron Wiggins.

With the Thunder in a financial crunch this offseason, the Hawks took full advantage and got a talented, young wing on a great contract to bolster their depth.

The Hawks acquired Devin Carter and a 2033 second round pick from the Sacramento Kings as well.

Draft

Atlanta entered the 2026 NBA Draft with three picks and despite lots of speculation that they would make moves on the night of the draft, the Hawks stayed put and made three selections.

I would argue that the Hawks had one of the best drafts of any team in the NBA. They selected Houston PG Kingston Flemings with the No. 8 overall pick, Saint Johns F/C Zuby Ejiofor with the No. 23 pick, and moved up in the second round to select North Carolina center Henri Veesaar with the No. 52 pick. Veesaar was widely thought to be a potential first-round pick, but slid in the draft before Onsi Saleh and the Hawks took advantage of his slide.