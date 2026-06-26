How Does Kingston Flemings Fit Alongside Atlanta Hawks Star Jalen Johnson?

A couple of days ago, the Atlanta Hawks made the decision to finally answer the question of their future in terms of finding a solid franchise point guard to replace former All-Star point guard Trae Young. When Young was in Atlanta, the team focused on running a lot of pick-and-roll action to create separation for him due to his size and playmaking abilities.

However, Atlanta's offense has begun to change since Young left, becoming more motion-based and producing easier looks through steady player and ball movement. Since then, the Hawks have had many players out of position, which worked until they reached the playoffs, when certain guys couldn't live up to expectations.

After the playoffs, it was clear that while the Hawks overachieved to end the season, they were still in need of some more young talent in certain areas. As a result, they made a major move in grabbing Kingston Flemings with the No. 8 pick in the NBA Draft and now look to have completed the search for a point guard of the future.

The big question is how does Flemings fit with the Hawks and their star Jalen Johnson?

Flemings fit with Johnson and Atlanta

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dunks over Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Because Flemings can make a difference on both sides of the court, Atlanta made a wise decision in selecting him in the draft. Flemings is a great fit for this Hawks roster due to his youth, which the team has been steadily improving over the last few seasons.

While the Hawks have built on their youth, they've become a sneaky threat that'll only continue to get better with the addition of Johnson and Flemings together. With Flemings being 6-foot-4, he gives the Hawks a dangerous playmaker based on his ability to see over defenses and create his own shot.

With Johnson, this will give him the much-needed opportunities to ascend in his role based on Flemings willingness to push the pace and put pressure on the rim. As a result, Johnson will likely become a bigger worry for opposing defenses as he will be able to get more open shots in the half-court and transition.

What will help Atlanta most by adding Flemings offensively is his low turnover rate, as he averaged 1.8 turnovers per game, which had been a consistent struggle for the Hawks at times last season. Furthermore, this can allow Dyson Daniels to play off the ball and focus on his scoring off the ball with his cutting, where he excels most.

Defensively, Atlanta will have to make up for Flemings lack of size as he is a smaller size of 190 pounds with a 6-foot-3 wingspan. However, this does not mean compared to many other guards that Flemings does not try on defense, as he averaged nearly two steals a game in college and has active hands without fouling much.

Overall, this will make things much more interesting for Atlanta as they are still building this team and managed to bring back veteran guard CJ McCollum. Keeping McCollum for another year will not only help this young team grow as a whole but will help Flemings as he learns to adjust to the NBA style of play.

With the duo of Johnson and Flemings, the future in Atlanta is very bright and will be something that people should keep a close eye on, as they will continue to be one of the young, fun, fast-paced teams in the NBA.