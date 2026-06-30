Report: Atlanta Hawks Reach Agreement on One Year Deal To Bring Back Jock Landale

Since the offseason began, Atlanta has been making strong moves, and today they continued by re-signing veteran big man Jock Landale, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Free agent center Jock Landale intends to sign a one-year, $14 million deal to return to the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Landale had a strong finish after being traded to the Hawks, averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds last season, and his agents Sammy Wloszczowski and… pic.twitter.com/GfR3rzSlPY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

While this deal isn't one of the more major deals of the offseason, it is still a significant one when you look at what the Hawks have been lacking this past season. Throughout last season, the Hawks were a good young team but had many problems that kept them back from being a true title contender, and one of those problems was a lack of size.

Despite having strong perimeter defense, Atlanta struggles to guard the paint, as evidenced by their average of 52 points in the paint per game, which puts it near the bottom in the NBA. As a result, the Hawks moved off Kristaps Porzingis and made moves for Landale and Tony Bradley in the second half of the season. Porzingis had been struggling with injuries, and the Hawks needed a more consistent option as a result.

Atlanta finished the season with a 20-6 record and advanced to the playoffs, where they ultimately lost in the first round. A part of that resulted from Landale missing time due to an ankle sprain and a lack of size in the paint.

What this means for Atlanta

Feb 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) defends Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This trade benefits the Hawks in many ways, even though they are still only a few pieces away from competing in the Eastern Conference. In particular, having a dependable backup at the center position and veteran leadership.

The Hawks, being such a young team, will need as much veteran guidance when it comes to dealing with the ups and downs of the season and potentially the playoffs. Adding a solid veteran like Landale, who can space the floor, rebound, and defend, is something that Atlanta is still in search of and won't likely find anywhere better this offseason.

As far as how this move can affect things moving forward, the Hawks are clearly still in rebuild mode and aren't looking to take things down a faster path than needed. After passing on Aday Mara in this year's draft, the Hawks will likely be on the search for a franchise-changing center in the near future, but for now, this is a decent start.

When it comes to the next season, the Hawks will likely be looking to build on what they achieved last season with a promising roster after taking the eventual NBA Champions to six games in the playoffs. However, with the moves being made throughout the league this offseason, there isn't a for-sure guarantee that the Hawks will have the same issues and can maybe surprise many people this upcoming season.

Atlanta Hawks financial picture

1. Jalen Johnson-$30,000,000

2. Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

3. CJ McCollum- $21,000,000

4. Onyeka Okongwu-$16,100,000

5. Nickeil Alexander-Walker- $14,403,710

6. Jock Landale- $14,000,000

7. Corey Kispert- $13,975,000

8. Zaccharie Risacher- $13,826,040

9. Buddy Hield- $9,658,536

10. Aaron Wiggins- $9,028,038

11. Kingston Flemings- $8,359,721(estimate via spotrac)

12. Devin Carter- $5,158,080

13. Zuby Ejiofor- $4,332,022 (estimate via spotrac)

14. Asa Newell- $3,399,480

15. Mouhamed Gueye- $2,406,205

16. Henri Veesaar- TBD

That is $188,759,649 for their roster right now. They are just shy of $12 million away from the luxury tax.

Depending on whether or not the Hawks are going to give Veesaar a guaranteed contract, they have a full roster right now, but that could change if they decide to make any changes, such as moving Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield or Zaccharie Risacher.

Landale is likely going to be the No. 2 center at that number and he will hopefully build off what he showed late in the season with the Hawks.