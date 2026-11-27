The NBA trade deadline is still months away, but it is never too early to be scouring the market to look for potential deals. Teams are still feeling out the season before making any big decisions, but the market is going to start taking shape over the next 10 or so weeks leading into February.

While they might not be mentioned for every single player on the market, the Atlanta Hawks are going to figure prominently this season because of the number of expiring contracts they have that they could move and the young talent on their team that is ready to take a step forward. That does not mean the Hawks are going to make a blockbuster move, but they have the optionality to go out and address needs if they wish.

Atlanta's biggest need right now is size and rim protection and it would make sense if they added another center before the deadline. Who could be the options for them?

Jalen Smith

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) grabs a rebound away from Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of things that are appealing about Jalen Smith and why the Hawks might be interested in adding him.

Smith is a really talented offensive player, averaging 14.1 PPG this season, as well as 7.5 RPG, and 1.0 BPG on 54.7% shooting from the field and 40.3% from three, but he is also on an expiring $9.4 million contract and would not cost a lot in a trade with the Bulls.

The downside is that he is not the best defender and that could present problems with the Hawks frontcourt. While Smith is a perfect offensive fit for what Atlanta does, he might not be the perfect fit in other areas, particularly defense. But he could be an option.

Brook Lopez

Nov 25, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez and Smith are similar in a lot of ways leading up to the trade deadline.

Their numbers are almost identical, with Lopez averaging 14.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and shooting 55.0% from the field and 43.3% from three. He is not the rim protector that he used to be during his prime, but Lopez would be an upgrade over Jock Landale in that area and would be a nice fit on the offensive end because of his ability to space the floor.

Lopez is 38 however and might not be a super clean fit on defense. But he is a $9.1 million expiring contract that would not be a prohibitive cost.

Domantas Sabonis

Of the centers who could potentially be traded during this season, Sabonis is my least favorite fit with the Hawks and the player I think upgrades them the least. However, I think he should at least be mentioned for a couple of reasons.

For starters, this could be a deadline when not a lot of star players are available, and while Sabonis has his flaws, he is an All-Star-level player. The Hawks have expiring contracts to get a deal done, and it would not cost a lot from a player or draft-pick perspective. Would the Hawks rather use those expirings to chase someone like Sabonis if he is the best player available at the deadline, or keep the status quo and open up cap space in the summer? The latter sounds like the better option, but what if the Hawks are faced with a similar problem in terms of quality players available? Having flexibility is one thing, but if it is not being used to eventually bring in talent, it is not as useful.

The positives with Sabonis are that he is a really good rebounder and offensive player, able to score in a multitude of ways, and a strong passer. For a Hawks team that is not an elite rebounding team, he could help. He only has one more year on his contract and would not come at a great cost.

But the problems with his fit in Atlanta are many. Sabonis is a bad defensive player and would not help the Hawks' rim protection problems. While he is a good offensive player, he constantly needs the ball, and the offense has to run through him. He has not been a winning basketball player in terms of his style, and I don't think this move makes the Hawks contenders.

Isaiah Hartenstein

I don't think Hartenstein is going to be available, but I think it is possible that the Thunder decide to make moves near the deadline if they feel they are not contenders this season due to the injuries they have suffered as a team and get ahead of the huge luxury tax bill and second apron possibilities for next season.

One player they could move is Hartenstein. Unless the Thunder want to move one of their big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (never happening), Jalen Williams, or Chet Holmgren, Hartenstein and Alex Caruso are the next logical candidates to be moved.

Hartenstein might not be able to stretch the floor. but he is an elite passer, rebounder, and defender. It might be a costly move, but the Hawks should be jumping at the chance to add Hartenstein if he is available.

Anthony Davis

Davis is the one player the Hawks have already been connected to, with NBA insider Jake Fischer saying Atlanta would be interested if he were to become available.

Davis would help the Hawks a lot on the defensive end and on the boards, but is not a super clean offensive fit, not to mention his injury history and contract status. If he were to be available at a good cost, I think the Hawks could jump at the opportunity to add him to the roster.