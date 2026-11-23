The Atlanta Hawks are currently one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference, as they have won four straight games and are tied for second place. While they lacked defining wins early in the year, going on the road and beating Oklahoma City and then beating Detroit at home is going to turn heads and while there is going to be doubt about the ceiling of this Hawks team, they are playing well right now and will have a chance to prove themselves in the upcoming stretch of games that includes Boston, the Knicks, the Heat, and the Pacers, who could have Tyrese Haliburton back by then.

Speaking of the Thunder, OKC and Atlanta have not been afraid to make trades that benefit each other. When the Thunder were looking to duck the second apron this season, they dealt Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins to Atlanta for some second-round picks. Both players are making impacts for Atlanta, especially Wiggins, but the Thunder are still going to face financial struggles next season, as they once again project to be over the second apron due to max extensions to their big-time players, leaving speculation to whether or not they will be looking to cut costs again next offseason.

But what if they decide to cut costs sooner than that?

The Thunder have been hit harder than any team in the NBA with big-time injuries. Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace are out for the season while Chet Holmgren is not expected to return until the second half of this season. The Thunder have gone from arguably the favorite to win the championship to a team that is 9th in the Western Conference with a 10-7 record.

If it becomes clear that the Thunder are not going to contend for a championship, will they look to get ahead of their second apron and luxury tax bill early? I think at minimum OKC is going to wait until Holmgren gets back and see what they look like, but if the Thunder can get valuable assets and financial flexibility for next season, would they consider making moves?

If the answer is yes, the Hawks make a natural trade partner and there is a natural trade candidate waiting in the wings.

Perfect fit for ATL

If Isaiah Hartenstein had hit free agency this offseason, I feel confident in saying the Atlanta Hawks would have been interested, though that is just speculation. Hartenstein is an elite defender, passer, and rebounder, making up for his lack of floor spacing and would check a lot of boxes for the Hawks.

While Atlanta is 11-6, they have areas of concern. They lack size and rim protection, which is a big concern when the playoffs roll around and that showed in last seasons loss to the New York Knicks, even though the Hawks took the Knicks farther than any other team did in the playoffs.

Hartenstein could either start or come off the bench behind Onyeka Okongwu, giving the Hawks an excellent 1-2 punch at center and not put too much pressure too soon on rookie Zuby Ejiofor to be the backup center. The Hawks defense, which has been really good as of late, would improve and for the first time since Clint Capela, they would have rim protection. While Atlanta does prioritize shooting from their bigs, Hartenstein is so good at everything else that I think the Hawks would be able to work around it.

What could a trade look like? Atlanta has expiring contracts of CJ McCollum, Jock Landale, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dort, and Mouhamed Gueye to use in trades and it would not take much to get to Hartenstein's $23 million salary. They would have to throw in some picks and perhaps a young player like Asa Newell, but it would not be complicated to get a deal done with Hartenstein.

But I want to reiterate, I doubt the Thunder will do anything and will just stand pat. They likely don't want to punt on a season as long as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the roster, no matter the injuries. But a trade with Atlanta could net them some draft assets and give them financial flexibility, if that is what they want in a trade.

Also, it is not a given that even if the Thunder want to make a trade to duck the tax and second apron next season, it will be Hartenstein on the move. Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Alex Caruso also make sense from that perspective.

There is a case to be made that this is not a big enough trade to put the Hawks over the top because Hartenstein is not a star, but I think he fills the biggest need on this team and would make them better. Maybe nothing comes of this between these two teams, but they have a history of trading with each other and can help each other out, which is a great way to begin negotiations.