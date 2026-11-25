While it is November, trade season is right around the corner in the NBA and the rumor mill is just getting started.

One of the teams that is likely to be mentioned for a significant trade this season is the Atlanta Hawks. Currently near the top of the Eastern Conference, the Hawks have a number of expiring contracts on their books, as well as draft picks, to go along with the high-level young talent already on their team, such as Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, Kingston Flemings, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Zuby Ejiofor, and this team appears one big move away from possibly contending for just more than a playoff berth.

What could that move be though and who is available?

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, there are teams registering trade interest in Wizards big man Anthony Davis and one of them is the Hawks, along with the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors:

"The Raptors, as a result, continue to be mentioned as a team to watch — along with Golden State and Atlanta after both the Warriors and Hawks were also previously linked with Anthony Davis — if Washington ever reaches the point of making the 33-year-old available.

The Wizards, though, have not yet done so. Davis, in fact, just earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for leading Washington to a much-needed run of three consecutive wins after a 4-11 start.

Multiple team cap strategists have indicated to me in recent days that they still expect Washington to eventually invite offers for Davis, convinced that the Wizards can't afford to keep him after they committed nearly $215 million to Trae Young through 2029-30 if Young exercises a player option for that season.

In my checking, though, I'm getting pushback on such suggestions. My sense is that the Wizards have no imminent designs on moving Davis."

Could the Hawks be a suitor for Davis?

Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) defends Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not the first time that the Hawks have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Davis, which is notable. Before the Mavericks traded him to the Wizards, Atlanta was frequently mentioned as a suitor for Davis to pair him with Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, but both players ended up finding their way to the Wizards, where they are currently 7-12 after a loss to the Celtics on Tuesday night.

Davis is having a great start to the season and most importantly, he has been able to stay healthy and show why he is one of the best players in the league. He is currently averaging 25.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 1.1 BPG, while shooting 53.3% from the field and a career-best 35.1% from three. Davis remains one of the best players in the NBA when healthy, especially when it comes to rim protection and rebounding.

Those are skills that the Hawks could use, though a trade would not be a slam dunk if he were to ever become truly available. He has a $62 million player option for next season and will want an extension that will be rather pricey. While he has been healthy this season, he has been one of the most injury plagued stars in the NBA since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2012 by the Pelicans. The trade cost is uncertain, as it would take a number of the Hawks expiring contracts, as well as draft capital as well, though I think Davis would be relatively cheaper than most other star players due to his age (33), injury history, and potential contract cost. He is not a super clean offensive fit with this current Hawks core, but he would be an upgrade for their defense and rebounding, giving them a true rim protector to help them against the bigger teams in the league.

It is early and any trade, whether it be for Davis or anyone else, is far from a certainity, but given their talent and asset pool to bring together in a trade, the Hawks are going to be mentioned for more players between now and the February trade deadline.