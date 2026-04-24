Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks came into this game looking like a much more focused and determined team, which played a role in how they came out to start. After coming off a crazy road comeback victory in New York, the Hawks came out tough, leading by as many as 18 points, but cooled down towards the end of the first half.

However, what awaited at the end was a crazy finish. Let's take a look at how everything played out in a memorable game three Hawks win.

1. CJ McCollum domination

CJ FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/IUpbkUE9FP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 24, 2026

McCollum continued his domination of the Knicks, as he went absolutely berserk in the first half and throughout the game. In the first half, McCollum had another scoring explosion as he finished the half with 16 points and two made three-pointers on 70% shooting.

In the second half, McCollum would still get to his spots scoring wise in the second half, as he would go on to finish with 23 points and a pull up game winning shot from the midrange.

2. Hawks Offense Was Better Until the 4th Quarter

Nickeil drills back-to-back threes 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qcoEfV85ug — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 24, 2026

While the Hawks had many reasons for how they made their offense work, it really came down to them doing a more consistent job of what they hadn't done in the first two games. They were able to get easy baskets in the open court as a result of the Knicks' poor shooting from three-point range and finished the game with over 20 fast-break points.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jalen Johnson also stepped up, having their best games of the series as Johnson finished with a double-double of 24 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block. Alexander-Walker had a much better second half, as he finished with 11 second-half points on three three-pointers made.

3. Defense Was Strong

DIDN'T EVEN LET THEM GET A SHOT OFF CLAMP CITYYYYYYYY 🔒🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/A0pPXVD0L8 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 24, 2026

Atlanta had some troubles on the road that made the first two games a struggle to win, but tonight, they fixed it. For starters, the Hawks played more physically and forced the Knicks into turnovers, while holding both Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart scoreless until the fourth quarter.

Another player they were able to keep in check was Jalen Brunson, as he couldn't get his shots going from deep. On the final play of the game, the Hawks were able to trap Brunson, leading to a turnover, effectively ending the game. The Knicks shot 43% from the field and 29% from three-point range.

4. Kuminga once again impactful off the bench

One of the many hot hands on this Hawks team was Kuminga, who really dominated on both ends of the court. Coming off the bench, Kuminga provided a spark for the Hawks as he was able to be physical inside the paint, leading to him finishing with 21 points, four rebounds, one steal, and one block.