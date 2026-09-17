Grading Every Atlanta Hawks Projected Starter for the 2026-27 Season

When the Atlanta Hawks inserted CJ McCollum into the starting lineup last season, I don't think they could have seen the kind of impact that would have. Though not because of McCollum alone, the Hawks would have a +21.4 in over 800 possessions that they played together, one of the best lineups in the NBA. Did a schedule full of tanking teams have something to do with that? Sure, but when your lineup is that good, it makes sense to just run it back instead of looking to make big changes.

And that is what the Hawks opted to do. They brought back McCollum on a one-year deal and hoping that the starting lineup will continue to be one of the best in the league.

So is the Hawks lineup this good? Let's grade each player heading into training camp.

CJ McCollum- B

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) during the second quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think McCollum surprised everyone by how effective he was for the Hawks this past season. He was really good at creating his own shot, getting everyone organized, and was a good offensive player in general.

A plus for McCollum was that he was not the worst defensive player in the league either. He has never been a very good defender and given his age, it was something to watch when he began to play major minutes, but he held his own and was not an easy target.

Now, he is going to be 35 this season and father time catches everyone except for LeBron James, so that will still be something to monitor, but if he shows any dip in production or can't hold up defensively, the Hawks have options to go to and perhaps he becomes more of a bench player.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: B+

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If NAW can improve his passing this season, he could take a real step up and maybe even become an All-Star.

For someone who was looked at as a bench player heading into the season, Alexander-Walker stepped up when the Hawks needed him most and he turned in the most productive season of his career. He improved his scoring to over 20.0 PPG and shot nearly 40% from three, while also being a very good perimeter defender. Is there another leap in store for one of the NBA's biggest surprise players from last season? If so, this Hawks team might be in for an elite season.

Dyson Daniels- B+

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) as he drives to the basket during the second quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Dyson Daniels the Hawks best player? No, but one could make the argument that he is their most valuable because of what he does on the court and there are numbers that would back that assertion up.

For starters, Daniels is as good as any perimeter defender in the league. He can take on any challenge and face any lead scorer or ball-handler in the league and he has shown that time and again. While some love to point to the fact that he struggles to shoot from three, he is a very good rebounder and passer. To become and "A" in this lineup, I think he does need to improve the shooting, but Daniels is already a really good player and one of the most valuable on this roster.

Jalen Johnson- A

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) passes the ball against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson has gotten better in each of his seasons in the NBA, and last year resulted in his first All-Star game and first All-NBA appearance.

What should help this year is the Hawks depth, especially with the new defensive personnel they have added. The reason that Johnson is not an "A" or an "A+" is his defense slipped last year in a pretty big way and it hurt the team. Johnson also had a tough playoff series on both ends of the floor and that was not the way that he wanted to debut as the face of the franchise in the playoffs.

Still, Johnson is looked at as a rising star and if he can hit another level, the Hawks might become championship contenders quicker than imagined.

Onyeka Okongwu- B

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) defends the shot of New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Daniels, Okongwu has a particular issue (his height) that his detractors love to talk about non-stop and that takes away from a what a good player he has become.

Okongwu proved to be a legitimate threat from three last season and is a really strong help defender and can also guard on the perimeter. His size does prevent him from being a real rim-protector, but I would argue he is one of the most under-valued (and underpaid) centers in the NBA and integral to the Hawks success.