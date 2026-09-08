Projected Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup, Rotation and Closing Lineup for 2026-27

There are three weeks until training camp opens up league wide around the NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks are going to enter training camp as an Eastern Conference playoff hopeful looking to build off the momentum that they created at the end of last season. Atlanta opted to not make any sweeping changes this offseason, instead they brought back CJ McCollum and Jock Landale, drafted three rookies, and made some smaller trades to improve the depth. The Eastern Conference got better around them, but don't overlook the Hawks when it comes to the playoff race.

When looking ahead to training camp, what will the Hawks starting lineup, rotation, and closing lineup look like this season?

Starting lineup

Apr 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) is guarded by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G- CJ McCollum

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

The starting lineup should be pretty straightforward. This unit had a lot of success when they were able to play together after the All-Star Break last season and were one of the best starting lineups in the NBA. You could try to make an argument that Lu Dort could be in the starting lineup over Alexander-Walker, but I think that Alexander-Walker's ability to shoot consistently and score is going to be more valuable and he is a very good defender as well.

McCollum is going into his age-35 season, but he was awesome for the Hawks last season when he was inserted into the starting lineup. He was a hero in the playoffs and is Atlanta's best option at the guard spot to score in the half-court and create shots.

Alexander-Walker was the winner of the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, and it was an impressive two-way performance last season. Is there another leap in store for NAW?

Daniels is one of the elite perimeter defenders in the NBA and is an underrated passer and rebounder. All eyes are going to be on his three-point shooting this season to see if it improves from a very poor season a year ago. If it does, the Hawks can become a more dangerous team.

Johnson has continued to get better each season and it resulted in his first All-Star game and All-NBA appearance last season. He had a tough playoff series, but the Hawks are counting on him to make another leap and become an even better player.

Okongwu had an underrated season and is one of, if not the most underrated center in the league. He had his best shooting season and remains a strong defender as well. He will be key for what this team can accomplish this season.

Rotation

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Main Rotation

G- Kingston Flemings

G- Aaron Wiggins

F- Lu Dort

F- Mouhamed Gueye/Asa Newell/Zuby Ejiofor

C- Jock Landale

Deep Bench

G- Devin Carter

G-Ryan Nembhard

G- Buddy Hield

F- Corey Kispert

C- Henri Veesaar

Wiggins, Dort, and Landale are going to be locks to be the top three of the Hawks rotation off the bench. Wiggins provides three-point shooting and defense, Dort brings physicality and perimeter defense, and Landale is looking to carry over his momentum from being the backup center last season. He provides shooting, physicality, and rebounding, but this is the first time he is going to enter a year as the unquestioned backup.

I think that Kingston Flemings is going to be the Hawks' backup point guard this season, but as a rookie, nothing is guaranteed, and he is going to have to earn it. He will compete with Ryan Nembhard and Devin Carter for that backup guard spot.

One of Gueye/Newell/or Ejiofor is going to be the backup power forward this season and with Gueye currently injured, Newell or Ejiofor is going to have an opportunity to be a major player in the rotation.

Keep in mind that the Hawks currently have 17 players on their roster and they have to trim that down to 15 by the time the regular season starts.

Closing Lineup

G- CJ McCollum

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C-Onyeka Okongwu

I don't think anything is going to be different between the opening and closing lineups.

Again, Dort could close games this year depending on who they are playing and if they need more physicality and defense in the lineup. Perhaps later in the year Flemings could get in this lineup, but this lineup is the Hawks best and it is one that should close the majority of games for Atlanta this season.