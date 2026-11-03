Grading Every Hawks Player in Their Road Win Against the Indiana Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks needed to get a win by any means necessary against the Indiana Pacers last night, and they did that, as bad as it might have looked at times.

Atlanta, which was down Jalen Johnson, Kingston Flemings, and Jock Landale in last night's game, was able to defeat a Pacers team that only had six players available. Every victory counts the same in the standings, but last night's win showed that the Hawks still have a lot of issues to work out early in the season if they want to replicate last season's success.

So how did each player perform last night?

Starters

Nov 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ McCollum: D

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: A

Dyson Daniels: C-

Lu Dort: B-

Onyeka Okongwu: C+

That the Hawks starting lineup could not have more success against the Pacers mash unit last night is a bit concerning.

That does not include Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who was fantastic in last night's win. He scored 34 points, hit nine three-pointers, and played solid defense. He continues to be the Hawks most conisstent player from night to night.

I thought Dort was actually the Hawks second best starter last night. He got in there in place of Jalen Johnson and held up. It was his best shooting night of the season, going 4-for-6 from three and scoring 14 points while also finishing a team best +11 in his nearly 31 minutes on the court.

The rest of the starters were not as good and nearly cost the Hawks a chance at a win.

Okongwu got better as the night went along, and he did hit the big shot to put the Hawks up four at the end of the game, but it was another lackluster performance from Atlanta's center. He finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, with five of those points coming in the fourth quarter. Okongwu was the only player on either team to have double-digit rebounds.

Make it five straight games that Dyson Daniels has not been able to reach double figures. Daniels shot 3-for-10 last night and finished with six points, nine rebounds, and four assists. The defense (three steals) was there as usual, but Daniels offensive struggles continue.

McCollum finished with 13 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds, but his shooting struggles are holding this offense back. McCollum finished the night 4-for-17 from the field and 2-for-7 from three and he continues to not look like the player that he was in the playoffs for the Hawks.

Bench

Aaron Wiggins: D+

Corey Kispert: C

Asa Newell: F

Zuby Ejiofor: C-

RayJ Dennis: C

It was a rough night for the Hawks bench.

Wiggins has been one of the Hawks most dependable players this season, but he was off in a bad way on offense against the Pacers. He finished the night with seven points and shot 3-for-12 from the floor.

Kispert was perhaps the best bench player and he did nail four threes, but the fact that he was still a -9 in his minutes on the floor tells you what you need to know about his defense.

Newell was going to play a big role last night due to Johnson and Landale being out, but he was virtaully invisible for the entire game. In over 17 minutes, Newell did not score a point and had four rebounds, finishing as a -7 in his minutes.

Ejiofor got his first run at extended action last night and had some good moments. He hit one three, played solid defense, as well as grabbing five rebounds.

Dennis was tough to grade because he did not see the floor much, but he scored four points and had two assists in seven minutes. Not spectacular, but far from a disaster.