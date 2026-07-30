Grading the Atlanta Hawks 2025 Offseason Moves One Year Later

If there has been one theme for the Atlanta Hawks over the past two offseasons with Onsi Saleh in charge, it has been opportunistic. Atlanta has avoided any blockbuster-type trades and has put together a very good roster through those moves.

When looking back at last year's moves during the summer, how should they be viewed and graded now?

Trading Back and Drafting Asa Newell, acquiring a 2026 1st round pick

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) looks to pass against Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the first major move for Saleh as the Hawks' leading decision maker, and while the trade did not hit the ceiling it could have, it landed Kingston Flemings in Atlanta.

The move was trading the 13th overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 23 pick, which was the most favorable of New Orleans' and Milwaukee's selections. Atlanta drafted Asa Newell with the No. 23 pick and had solid odds of jumping into the top four in one of the most top-heavy drafts in recent memory, but they ended up with the No. 8 overall pick and selected Flemings.

Newell spent most of his time this year in the G-League, but he played in 44 games this season for the Hawks and averaged 5.2 PPG and 2.2 RPG in 11.4 MPG while shooting 54% from the field and 39% from three. He will be in the mix for a rotation spot this season.

This would have been one of the most lopsided trades in recent memory if the Hawks had jumped into the top four of this lottery and landed either AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, or Caleb Wilson, but it is still a very good trade and one they would make again.

Grade: A

Signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nickeil Alexander-Walker was the best free agent signing in the entire NBA last offseason and I don't think it is all that close.

Alexander-Walker signed a four-year, $62 million deal with the Hawks and after starting the year as the top bench option for Atlanta, he was inserted into the starting lineup after Trae Young was injured early in the year and never looked back.

NAW had his best season as a pro and it resulted in him winning the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, the second straight season a Hawks player has won it.

Alexander-Walker averaged career highs in points per game (20.8), rebounds per game (3.4), assists per game (3.7), and steals per game (1.31), while tallying career highs in field goal percentage (45.9%), three-point field goal percentage (39.9%), and free throw percentage (90.2%) this past season. He appeared in 78 games, making 71 starts, with the Hawks owning a 42-29 record in games in which he started.

He is expected to be a starter once again this season (though that is not certain with Lu Dort now on the team), and while he had a dud of a playoff series against the Knicks, I think he has the potential to get better.

Grade: A+

Trading Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick to Brooklyn, land Kristaps Porzingis from Boston

Jan 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots past New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the big swing for the Hawks last offseason and it ended up not working out, but it was not a disaster move due to how little Atlanta gave up for him, as well as getting off the Terance Mann contract.

When Porzingis was on the field for the Hawks, he was a very effective player, especially on offense. He only played in 17 games though, as injury/illness kept him out and he was eventually dealt at the trade deadline for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

Atlanta hoped that Porzingis would pair with Onyeka Okongwu and form one of the top center duos in the NBA. The vision was there, but it just did not work out.

Grade: B-

Signing Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal

Jan 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (4) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kennard signed a one-year deal with the Hawks and he gave them what they had hoped for when they made the signing. Kennard played in 46 games for the Hawks, averaging 7.9 PPG and shooting an unbelievable 49.7% from three.

He was later traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Gabe Vincent and a 2nd round pick, not to mention it gave the Hawks a traded player exception, which they used to acquire Aaron Wiggins this offseason.

Kennard was perfectly fine when he was on the Hawks, but he did not elevate them in any way.

Grade: C+