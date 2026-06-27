Hawks Are Looking On The Trade Market For A Center: Who Could Be the Targets?

The Hawks have been busy this offseason. They re-signed CJ McCollum to a one-year, $21 million deal, traded for Aaron Wiggins, and spent three draft picks on Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar. There are more decisions yet to come, including some important decisions on Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield's future in the coming days.

The obvious hole on their roster that the Hawks have yet to fill is at the center spot. Even with Ejiofor and Veesaar, the Hawks need more experience at center and a team that is hoping to exceed their previous win total and get back to the playoffs is not going to rely on two rookies.

Last night, insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the Hawks have been active on the trade market for a center. Who could the Hawks be targeting out there?

Daniel Gafford

Stein and Fischer mentioned that the Hawks have been interested in Gafford before, but would not meet the asking price that Dallas wanted. If Atlanta revisited these talks, would Dallas lower their price?

Gafford makes plenty of sense for Atlanta with his rim protection and rebounding ability. Although he can't stretch the floor and has injury history, his contract is reasonable and would fit well with Onyeka Okongwu.

If Dallas wants to move him, the Hawks should be interested.

Myles Turner

Now that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been traded to the Miami Heat, it would make sense for the Bucks to now move Myles Turner.

Turner had a down year with the Bucks this past season, has three years and $83 million left on his contract, and is not an elite rebounder. Due to those reasons however, Turner might be available at a very reasonable cost.

He can still stretch the floor and protect the rim though and given the dwindling options at the center position in free agency and through the trade market, the Hawks could do much worse.

Jakob Poeltl

This is a move that would be similar to Turner.

Poeltl is a fine center, but his contract is the biggest issue. He makes $19,500,000 million next year, but that jumps to $27.300,000 the following season, $29,484,000 in 2028-2029, and then back to $27,300,000 in 2029-2030. Poletl is not a bad player by any means, but that is one of the worst contracts to stomach at the position.

So why on Earth would the Hawks trade for him?

I think it would take Toronto attaching real assets to him in a trade, more than likely picks in deal. If the Raptors wanted to do that and the Hawks take back his deal as they collect assets, it is a possibility.

Due to the contract and length of the deal though, don't count on this one.

Jalen Smith

If the Hawks wanted a more cheap option at the position, Smith would be a nice option. He is owed $9 million next season on an expiring contract, can rebound, and stretches the floor.

If the Hawks wanted Smith, it would not likely take more than some second round picks to do so and Atlanta could even try and attach Corey Kispert to any deal to send to the Bulls.

Steven Adams

There has been no indication that Adams is available, but if the Rockets were looking to move on from him and free up some money, the Hawks should be eager to acquire him.

Adams is aging and is coming off a serious injury that caused him to miss most of this past season, but he is one of the games elite rebounders when healthy and would complement Okongwu well and give the young guys room to grow and develop.

These are not the only options and the Hawks might opt to not trade for a center, but go the free agent route instead. What is certain though is that the Hawks are going to add a center to the roster.