Two Big Ways The Giannis Trade To Miami Can Impact the Atlanta Hawks

Everyone's favorite trade saga came to an end last night just as the clock was about to strike midnight on the East Coast.

After what felt like never ending speculation, the Milwaukee Bucks traded superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat for a trade package of Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Kel'el Ware, Kasparis Jakucionas, and five draft picks (three first round picks, a first round pick swap, and a second rounder). One of the draft picks that the Bucks picked up last night is the No. 13 overall pick, giving Milwaukee two lottery selections in tonight's first round.

Obviously, the talk after the trade is how Miami is going to surround Antetokounmpo with talent and how the Bucks go forward in their rebuild, but there is one team that could be affected considerably by this trade.

That team is the Atlanta Hawks.

How can this trade affect Atlanta?

Mar 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Let's discuss the immediate way in which this trade can impact Atlanta.

Now that Milwaukee has the No. 10 and No. 13 picks in tonight's draft, they could opt to stay put at those spots and select the top players on their board.

Or could the consolidate them and move into the top ten to ensure they get one of Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr, Darius Acuff Jr, Kingston Flemings, or Brayden Burries, or they could jump ahead of Dallas to ensure that they get Tennessee forward Nate Ament, who the Bucks and Mavericks have been linked to throughout the process. .

It has been hard to get any sort of read on what the Hawks are going to do tonight, but they have beeen frequently mentioned as a team that could move back. Would the Bucks send No. 10 and No. 13 for the No. 8 pick? I don't know, but it would not surprise me that when the Hawks are on the clock, they might call Milwaukee to see about a deal.

There is no guarantee that could happen though, but what is guaranteed is that the Hawks could benefit from the Bucks not being a good team next season.

In case you forgot, the Hawks possess a 2027 first round pick that is the least favorable of the Pelicans and the Bucks, that is also top-four protected. Neither the Bucks or the Pelicans are projected to be among the potential playoff teams next season and if both miss out on the postseason, it could work to the Hawks favor.

The 2027 draft is not expected to be a strong draft, but Atlanta could theoretically hold the No. 5 pick in next year's draft, which is nothing to sneeze at. Could the Bucks or Pelicans surprise and be a No. 8 seed next season? Anything is possible, but in all likelihood, both will be in the lottery next season and the Hawks should have another lottery pick, unless both jump into the top four.

The Hawks have been able to be an opportunistic front office under the leadership of Onsi Saleh and they could be able to benefit substantially from Giannis Antetokounmpo going to Miami.