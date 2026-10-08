Hawks Inactives for Game 2 vs. Spurs: Who's in and who's out for Atlanta?

The Hawks and the Spurs are gearing up for NBA preseason action tonight, and Atlanta is looking for their first win of the preseason. They took a home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday and are looking for a bounce-back performance.

On Monday night, the Hawks were missing both CJ McCollum and Lu Dort from the rotation, not to mention Mouhamed Gueye and Henri Veesaar, whose absences were already factored in. Gueye and Veesaar are not going to play tonight either, but Atlanta head coach Quin Snyder just announced who else will not be suiting up for the Hawks tonight.

Jalen Johnson (rest), Lu Dort (right knee contusion), and Keshon Gilbert (left patella tendinitis) are all going to be out tonight for the Hawks.

Tobias Harris is the most notable player who is not going to play tonight for San Antonio. They are going to be starting De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell, and Victor Wembanyama.

What tonight's absences mean

Sep 28, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) poses for a photo at media day. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of these absences are concerning, though it should be noted that this is the second consecutive missed appearance for Dort. He was the big offseason acquisition for the Hawks and he has yet to make his debut for Atlanta. The next chance for Dort to play is going to be on Saturday.

With Johnson out, I would expect that Asa Newell is going to get the start in his place. Newell, the Hawks first-round pick in 2025, got the backup power forward minutes in the loss to the Grizzlies on Monday and finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. It was a tough night for him defensively in the first half, but he picked it up against the Grizzlies backups and finished strong.

The one notable player who is not on the injury report tonight is CJ McCollum. McCollum missied Monday's game vs Memphis, but he should be back in the starting lineup tonight.

KeShon Gilbert is one of the Hawks two-way contracts and played a lot in the second half of Monday's game, finishing with two points and two assists.

Here is my projected starting lineup and rotation for tonight's game following the injury news:

Starters

G- CJ McCollum

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Asa Newell

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Reserves

G- Kingston Flemings

G- Aaron Wiggins

F- Corey Kispert

F- Jalen Wilson

C- Jock Landale

F/C- Zuby Ejiofor

G- RayJ Dennis

F- Dorian Finney-Smith

Out: Jalen Johnson, Lu Dort, Keshon Gilbert, Mouhamed Gueye, and Henri Veesaar.