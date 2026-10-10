Hawks Inactives for Preseason Game 3 vs. Pacers: Who's in and who's out for Atlanta?

The Atlanta Hawks are almost halfway through their preseason and their next test is coming tonight on the road in Indiana.

Atlanta was not able to start their preseason off with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies, but they bounced back nicely with a win against the Spurs on Thursday night. Rookie point guard Kingston Flemings led the way and Atlanta erased an early deficit to beat the reigning Western Conference champions.

Now the Hawks get a chance to face one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers. It is not uncommon for players to miss preseason games for different reasons, and on Thursday, the Hawks were missing Jalen Johnson, Lu Dort, Keshon Gilbert, and Mouhamed Gueye. The team just announced tonight who would be unavailable for the game tonight.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (rest),

Dorian Finney-Smith (rest),

Keshon Gilbert (left patella tendinitis),

Mouhamed Gueye (left foot fracture),

Isaac McKneely (not with team),

Henri Veesaar (torn right ACL)

The most notable names not on the inactive list are Lu Dort and Jalen Johnson. Dort has missed the first two preseason games for the Hawks, but the prized offseason acquisition appears to be ready to make his Hawks debut tonight. Will he start in place of Alexander-Walker or will he come off the bench?

Finney-Smith has not played much in these first two preseason games and this is going to be the second straight missed game for two-way player Keshon Gilbert. Gueye is still nursing a foot injury and Veesar is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Projected lineup

G- Kingston Flemings

G- CJ McCollum

G/F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

While Dort could certainly step into the starting role for the Hawks, I think this is a chance for Quin Snyder to give Flemings another chance to start and gain synergy with this group. Flemings started the first preseason game in place of McCollum. but he came off the bench when McCollum returned.

I think Snyder is going to work Dort off the bench, perhaps in place of Daniels, or he could allow him and Daniels to play together. One unfortunate aspect of Alexander-Walker not being able to play is that the Hawks won't be able to unleash the defensive trio of Daniels, Alexander-Walker, and Dort.

Jalen Johnson got to rest on Thursday against the Spurs after a lackluster first game against the Grizzlies. Can he bounce back against the Pacers tonight?

Tipoff for tonight's game is set for 7:00 p.m ET and can be watched on NBA league pass.