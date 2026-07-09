Instant Takeaways From Atlanta's Blowout Victory Against San Antonio In Summer League

Today, the Atlanta Hawks continued to build on the momentum from their previous two performances with another double-digit victory over the San Antonio Spurs. This victory was another dominant one, as Atlanta ran away with the game in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Hawks played well on both ends of the court and looked very connected, which has been something that teams struggle with in the Summer League. This all added up to a major statement game for Atlanta and one of the more entertaining games they've played this summer due to how well they played all the way through.

Let's take a look at some takeaways from the Hawks Summer League victory.

1. Atlanta had things going off the bench

While the Hawks' starters were playing well throughout, the bench is really what separated things for Atlanta early, as they ended the first half with 23 bench points. This was a vital part of the Hawks' wire-to-wire win, as they kept momentum going while their starters were on the bench and finished the game with 47 bench points.

To end the evening, Atlanta had four guys in double figures off the bench and four of them finished with positive double-digit plus minus.

2. Both ends of the court proved to be easy for Atlanta in this one

Throughout this game, Atlanta looked not only like the better team, but the more chemistry-filled one, as they played more team-oriented basketball than the Spurs. Defensively, you could tell early on that the Hawks were locked in, as they ended the first half by forcing the Spurs into double-digit turnovers and poor shooting.

The Spurs finished the first half shooting 33% from the field and 6% from three and went 0-for-9 from three-point range in the first quarter. Part of this was the lack of ball movement and spacing for the Spurs, as you could see early that they looked like a team with zero chemistry.

Offensively, Atlanta had things going with their hot shooting as they finished the quarter with 15 bench points, 10 assists, 56% shooting from the field, and 36% shooting from three-point range. For the game, Atlanta cooled off from the hot shooting but was able to dish out 26 assists to close out a major victory.

3. Multiple players stepped up

Similar to the last game, the Hawks had multiple guys scoring, playmaking, and defending at a high level. While it wasn't an eye-popping performance, Kingston Flemings played a respectable game, as he finished with five points, eight assists, one steal, and one block, showing his two-way abilities.

However, the two players who had the biggest contributions in this one were Asa Newell and Henri Veesaar, as they finished with solid performances on and off the bench. Newell finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block, on 45% shooting.

For Veesaar, coming off the bench, he finished with 14 points, six rebounds, one steal, and one block, on 62% shooting from the field and 40% shooting from three-point range.