Spurs Play-by-Play Announcer Fired After Alleged Affair With Player’s Sister

Jacob Tobey, who served as the Spurs’ play-by-play television announcer for the past two seasons, is reportedly getting fired after accusations of him having an affair with a sister of a San Antonio player circulated the internet this week, according to Front Office Sports.

Late Tuesday night, a post appeared on Tobey’s Instagram story that read: “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. @lorenkwatrs. So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not.”

The next post was a photo of Tobey sitting next to Waters, the sister of Spurs forward Lindy Waters III.

Another post: “Me and the new girl LorenkWaters :)” pic.twitter.com/9L6Wh7rLQB — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) July 7, 2026

Later on, Tobey’s girlfriend posted on her personal social media account that she was responsible for those posts.

The Spurs hired Tobey as their new television play-by-play broadcaster ahead of the 2024-25 season, replacing longtime announcer Bill Land. San Antonio signed Lindy Waters III to a one-year contract last summer.

Tobey, a native of Sandwich, Mass., graduated from Suffolk University in 2018. Before getting the job in San Antonio, Tobey interned with the Celtics and Patriots, covered sports at KJRH-TV in Tulsa, worked as the weekend sports anchor at 9NEWS in Denver and called games for Fox Sports and PAC-12 Network.

The Spurs’ job opening is one of the more intriguing listings in sports broadcasting these days, as San Antonio is coming off a run to the 2026 NBA Finals with its young core led by Victor Wembanyama.

More NBA from Sports Illustrated