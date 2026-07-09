Spurs Play-by-Play Announcer Fired After Alleged Affair With Player’s Sister
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Jacob Tobey, who served as the Spurs’ play-by-play television announcer for the past two seasons, is reportedly getting fired after accusations of him having an affair with a sister of a San Antonio player circulated the internet this week, according to Front Office Sports.
Late Tuesday night, a post appeared on Tobey’s Instagram story that read: “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. @lorenkwatrs. So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not.”
The next post was a photo of Tobey sitting next to Waters, the sister of Spurs forward Lindy Waters III.
Later on, Tobey’s girlfriend posted on her personal social media account that she was responsible for those posts.
The Spurs hired Tobey as their new television play-by-play broadcaster ahead of the 2024-25 season, replacing longtime announcer Bill Land. San Antonio signed Lindy Waters III to a one-year contract last summer.
Tobey, a native of Sandwich, Mass., graduated from Suffolk University in 2018. Before getting the job in San Antonio, Tobey interned with the Celtics and Patriots, covered sports at KJRH-TV in Tulsa, worked as the weekend sports anchor at 9NEWS in Denver and called games for Fox Sports and PAC-12 Network.
The Spurs’ job opening is one of the more intriguing listings in sports broadcasting these days, as San Antonio is coming off a run to the 2026 NBA Finals with its young core led by Victor Wembanyama.
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Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.