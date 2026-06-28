Jaylen Brown-Hawks Rumors Persist Despite Atlanta Signaling Another Direction

Atlanta Hawks President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh has said multiple times this offseason that the Hawks are not going to be skipping steps when it comes to building their team. Saleh has reiterated that he is proud of what the team accomplished last season, but they are not ready for an all-in move just yet and that they are not going to be skipping steps in the process of building this team:

"But like we said before, no skipping steps. We want to grow this thing out organically. I just feel like we're going to add two really good players tomorrow in the draft. And we have a lot of opportunities to move forward with this group.

We don't want to be that team that skips steps and we want to be sustainable. It's everything I've been saying. You guys are probably sick of me saying that, but that's just the truth. We really like where we're at as a team. where we're going and really young still. We're about to get younger. But we're really excited about this draft class and the opportunities that are before us. And yeah, can't really say too much else."

Despite saying that, the Hawks continue to be linked to 2024 NBA Finals MVP and Georgia native Jaylen Brown. Brown was reportedly offered up by the Celtics to Milwaukee in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but when Antetokounmpo was dealt to the Heat, many wondered if the relationship between Brown and the Celtics was beyond repair.

Today, when reporting on the latest with Brown, Hoopshype insider Michael Scotto mentioned that the Hawks have kept tabs on Brown, but that a Brown trade would go against what the Hawks have been saying this summer:

"While Atlanta has kept tabs on Brown, a Georgia native, such an acquisition would be an all-in move for the Hawks, which would go against their current trajectory after adding three players in the draft, including Kingston Flemings, whom they hope is their point guard of the future, while building around 24-year-old All-Star forward Jalen Johnson."

Could Atlanta trade for Brown?

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) on the court before game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Celtics are going to understandably have a high asking price for Brown. Before Minnesota traded for LaMelo Ball, they checked in on Brown and Boston reportedly wanted Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and draft capital back in return.

If that kind of price tag is true, it is just tough to imagine the Hawks paying that kind of price for Brown. Brown is a very good player, finishing 6th in MVP voting this season and is a real two-way star. However, the Hawks are not at the stage of their build where they are ready to risk sending good players and draft picks back in a trade for a player who is not considered one of the ten best in the NBA.

I do believe that the Hawks are keeping tabs on Brown in case the price point gets low enough where it would make sense for them to make a move. The longer this saga goes on, it could mean that teams are unwilling to meet the high asking price of the Celtics and that it could either lower or the Celtics just decide to keep him and work things out.

Atlanta meanwhile has some big decisions to make over the next 24-48 hours before free agency opens up on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET. They moved back the date for Buddy Hield's guaranteed contract to today. If the Hawks waive Hield today, they will save over $6 million in cap room, or they could trade him. I don't think Hield will be on the team at nearly $10 million.

Tomorrow is also the deadline for the Hawks to pick up or decline Jonathan Kuminga's $24.3 million team option for next season. I would be surprised to see the Hawks outright decline it, unless they had a major free agency or other move lined up where they need that slot open. The Hawks will likely pick it up, but could trade him even still.

The offseason is about to enter its busiest week and there are going to be several moves made across the league, but there is not a bigger name available than Brown. Will the Hawks continue to be linked to him?