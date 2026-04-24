Key Hawks Reserve Remains On Injury Report Ahead of Game Four vs New York Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks once again stunned the New York Knicks in the final minute of a playoff game and in doing so, they took a 2-1 series lead and they have the upper hand in the series.

The Hawks have been able to have success vs the Knicks even without their top backup center Jock Landale, who injured his ankle in a regular season win over the Orlando Magic. Landale has been on the injury report ever since and he is the only Hawk on the report ahead of game four tomorrow night.

Without Landale, the Hawks have been playing Onyeka Okongwu heavy minutes as the starter and Mo Gueye has been the primary backup. Tony Bradley did see some minutes in game two when Gueye was injured in the first quarter, but it has been a split duty between Okongwu and Gueye to try and corral the Knicks big man duo of Karl-Anthony Towns. Expect more of the same tomorrow night against New York.

Hawks injury report for Game 4 vs. the Knicks tomorrow.



Jock Landale (right high ankle sprain) is out. — Lauren L. Williams (@WilliamsLaurenL) April 24, 2026

Big Chance

With a 2-1 series lead and home court advantage, the Hawks have a chance to take a commanding lead in the series tomorrow night. A win would give them a 3-1 advantage in the series and while they would still need one more win, it would put them on the doorstep of getting to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Atlanta is coming off of a 109-108 Game 3 victory on 4/23, swiping 10 steals while recording eight blocks. It's just the fifth time since at least the 1982-83 season the Hawks have registered 10+ steals and 8+ blocks in a postseason game. During the regular season, Atlanta swiped 10+ steals in 40 games, tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second-most such games in the NBA. The club averaged 9.37 steals per game during the 2025-26 regular season, ranking fifth in the league.

The Hawks used defense and effecient games from Jalen Johnson, Jonathan Kuminga, and CJ McCollum to get the win on Thursday, but the Knicks are going to come back with a counterpunch on Saturday night because the pressure has shifted towards New York in a big way. The Knicks were one of the favorites to win the NBA title coming into the regular season and the postseason and losing in the first round would be devestating considering how much they have invested in this team.

Game's two and three were electric and game four could be the same. It is a big opportunity for the Hawks and they can't let it go to waste.