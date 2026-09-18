NBA Power Rankings: Are The Hawks Secret Contenders Heading Into Training Camp?

The offseason has seen some dramatic shifts, particularly in the Eastern Conference. For the first time in a long time, the East might be deeper than the West, and there are as many as 10 teams (possibly 12) that will be vying for the top eight spots for the postseason. Put it this way, two teams in the East are going to be really disappointed in their season.

Could that be the Atlanta Hawks? The Hawks have their skeptics, who will say that Atlanta only went 20-6 down the stretch of last season because of an easy schedule that was full of tanking opponents, and then the Knicks exposed them in the first round. Atlanta is looking to prove those skeptics wrong by having a strong season and competing with the very best teams in a very competitive conference.

Let's rank each team and see where Atlanta lands.

30. Sacramento Kings

29. Brooklyn Nets

28. Milwaukee Bucks

27. Los Angeles Clippers

26. Chicago Bulls

25. New Orleans Pelicans

24. Dallas Mavericks

23. Golden State Warriors

22. Memphis Grizzlies

21. Washington Wizards

20. Charlotte Hornets

19. Utah Jazz

18. Portland Trail Blazers

17. Orlando Magic

16. Phoenix Suns

15. Miami Heat

14. Los Angeles Lakers

13. Cleveland Cavaliers

12. Detroit Pistons

11. Atlanta Hawks

Jan 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) celebrates after a victory over the Phoenix Suns at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start the season, at least, I think the Hawks are going to be in the top six of the Eastern Conference, but I do want to say that there is little separation in the East, and you can go back as far as Orlando (17th) to make a case for a team that could not only finish in the top six, but in the top four and have home-court advantage.

So why the Hawks over teams like the Magic, Heat, Cavaliers, and Pistons?

The Hawks have not made any flashy moves this offseason, but they have gotten better. Atlanta had one of the best starting lineups in the NBA last season and brought back CJ McCollum on a one-year deal. On paper, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Kingston Flemings, and Jock Landale make this a better, deeper, and more talented team.

The Hawks are going to be a team that is built on defense and physicality. Dort gives them that, but you can see that same vision when they drafted Zuby Ejiofor in the first round. A defensive trio of Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Dort is going to be tough night in and night out for whoever the Hawks are playing.

Atlanta is relying on player development from their core pieces of Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Daniels, Alexander-Walker, and Flemings while hoping the new additions make them a deeper and more well-rounded team.

Rim protection and interior defense are still areas of concern for me heading into the year, not to mention their style of haflcourt offense, which was not useful in the playoffs, but this team has talent, continuity, and depth heading into this season.

Miami added Giannis, but setting his health issues aside, is this a well put together team around him? Orlando did not change their roster this season and is hoping that a new head coach will make the difference. Cleveland looked like the East's biggest paper tiger in the playoffs and they have lost depth this offseason. Detroit lost Tobias Harris, is still in a standoff with Jalen Duren, and some of their biggest flaws got exposed in the playoffs.

Atlanta needs its core players to continue developing and these new additions to hit, but I think they have a chance to be a sneaky team in the Eastern Conference.

10. Boston Celtics

9. Denver Nuggets

8. Houston Rockets

7. Toronto Raptors

6. Indiana Pacers

5. Minnesota Timberwolves

4. Philadelphia 76ers

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

2. San Antonio Spurs

1. New York Knicks