Three Bold Predictions for the Atlanta Hawks 2026-27 Season

Don't look now Hawks fans, but there are only two more weeks until training camp begins.

The NBA offseason is almost over, and the regular season is just a month away, and the journey to the postseason begins. Atlanta made their return to the playoffs last season, using a 20-6 stretch after the All-Star Break to get there, but a series loss to the Knicks, including an embarrassing effort in game six at home, has left a sour taste despite the success that they did have.

While the Hawks have not made headlines like many of their Eastern Conference counterparts, Atlanta has added depth and talent to their team by way of the draft and a few trades. They are not considered to be among the top contenders to make the NBA Finals, but they should not be overlooked by any team.

When looking ahead to the Hawks season, here are three bold predictions I think could come true.

1. Atlanta is a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs

Mar 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eastern Conference is going to be tough to navigate this season. There are 10 teams that have legitimate arguments to be among the top four: New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, Cleveland, Toronto, Miami, Orlando, Indiana, and, of course, Atlanta. You can even make the argument for Charlotte and Washington being in the mix for the play-in tournament, at least.

Someone is going to get left out and be upset with their season, but the Hawks have enough talent and depth that it does not have to be them.

If the starting lineup is as good as it was over the last 26 games of the season and the acquisitions of Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Kingston Flemings, and others make the Hawks one of the deepest teams in the Eastern Conference, then a top-four seed is within reach.

It won't be easy, but there are not many teams that can definitively say they are better than Atlanta. The Knicks are, of course; Philadelphia has more talent, but how many games will Joel Embiid play, and how good is the defense? Boston might be worse after losing Jaylen Brown; Detroit had a so-so offseason; Cleveland has lots to prove; Toronto acquired Kawhi Leonard and should be a great defensive team, but do they have enough shooting? Miami has Giannis Antetokounmpo now, but their roster is far from complete.

Atlanta has young talent that is still emerging, better depth, and a lot of defensive talent. They have not had home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs since the 2015-2016 season, but that might end this season.

2. Atlanta will have a top-five defense in the NBA

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the All-Star Break, the Hawks had one of the best defenses in the NBA. Now they have Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and others they can bring in to continue playing at a high level on that end of the court.

The trio of Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Lu Dort is going to make life miserable for other teams on a nightly basis, but Wiggins, Mouhamed Gueye, Zuby Ejiofor, and even Kingston Flemings can guard well and give the Hawks the infrastructure they need on that end of the court.

The one thing they are lacking on defense is rim-protection, but I don't think that is going to hinder Atlanta from having one of the best defenses in the NBA.

3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes the All-Star Game

Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) dribbles around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think the Atlanta Hawks are going to have two All-Stars on their team this season. The obvious choice is Jalen Johnson, but I think Nickeil Alexander-Walker is going to make his case this season.

Alexander-Walker took a huge leap this past season, averaging nearly 21 PPG, up from 9 PPG the year before in Minnesota, but there is still more room to grow. Alexander-Walker was a fantastic three-point shooter last season, but one area where NAW could get better is his passing. If he can become more of a playmaker for the Hawks to go along with his shooting numbers and perimeter defense, than I think he will have a case.

The Eastern Conference has a lot of good guards, but I think the best is yet to come for Alexander-Walker.