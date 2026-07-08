Report: Hawks Have Steep Asking Price in Jonathan Kuminga Sign-And-Trade with the Lakers

Could the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers be getting closer to a potential sign-and-trade involving Jonathan Kuminga? It is possible.

The talks seem to have picked up over the past couple of days, with reports mentioning the Lakers heavily pursuing Kuminga to be the final piece to their roster this season and signing him to a deal. The complication has arisen where the Lakers don't exactly have the finances to outright sign Kuminga, and they are going to need to execute some other moves before this is a possibility.

One of the ways that the Lakers could acquire Kuminga is by way of sign-and-trade with the Hawks. To do that though, Onsi Saleh and Atlanta's front office would have to agree to do so, and the Lakers don't exactly have the kind of players on their roster that would entice the Hawks to do so.

There could be one thing though and that is future draft capital.

According to a new report today from the New York Post's Khobi Price, the Hawks are hoping to land the Lakers' 2032 first-round pick swap in any sign-and -trade involving Kuminga:

"A source told the Post the Hawks are willing to execute a sign-and-trade with the Lakers around the framework of Kuminga going to L.A. and the Hawks receiving Jarred Vanderbilt and the Lakers’ 2032 first-round pick swap – the lone option the Lakers have of trading a first-round pick this summer. Los Angeles also has three second-round picks available to trade."

Would this makes sense for the Hawks?

Mar 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) talks with an official during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have written already this week that any players on the Lakers are not going to hold much value to the Hawks, but if LA is actually willing to part with a 2032 first-round pick swap, then I think that Saleh and the Hawks are going to give it heavy consideration.

While Atlanta has talent on their team and made the top six of the Eastern Conference last season, they have repeatadly said that they are going to continue building this team for the future and not skip any steps in their build. Acquiring a 2032 first round pick swap from the Lakers would help them for whenever they want to strike and try to pull off a big move.

There are some issues with this though, even if the sides are able to come to terms.

Yes, Vanderbilt is on a bad contract and might not be able to play for the Hawks, but the Hawks would then have 17 players on their roster, if the deal is just Kuminga to the Lakers for Vanderbilt and a 2032 pick swap. The Hawks would need to cut down their roster by at least two before the season.

Vanderbilt has a little over $25 million left on his contract, with the 2027-2028 season being a player option. He is a very limited offensive player, but has been very impactful on defense in the past. Last season for the Lakers, Vanderbilt played in 65 games, averaging 17.7 MPG and 4.4 PPG, as well as 4.5 RPG. The Lakers are trying to get off his contract for a reason and it is going to require draft capital to do so.

If the Hawks feel confident they can move two other contracts, I think this deal would make plenty of sense for them. They have another valuable first round pick they could throw into future trades, especially when they are ready to chase a star.

Remember, the Lakers could opt to send Vanderbilt elsewhere in a salary dump so they can sign Kuminga outright, or Kuminga could change his mind and take a lower number than is being reported so he can play with the Lakers.

There could be a resolution soon to this saga and it could result with the Hawks gaining more valuable draft capital.