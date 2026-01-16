Atlanta Hawks Add Another Starter To The Injury Report Ahead of Matchup Against Boston

The Atlanta Hawks are set to host the Boston Celtics tomorrow night and they are hoping that they can snap their two-game losing streak. After two impressive wins over Denver and Golden State, the Hawks have turned in two dismal defensive performances against the Lakers and the Blazers.

For the entire road trip, the Hawks did not have Zaccharie Risacher or Kristaps Porzingis and that is not going to change tomorrow against the Celtics. On the Hawks injury report that was just released, Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis) and Risacher (left knee, bone contusion) are still listed as out, but there is a new addition to the injury report. Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) is going to be questionable for tomorrow's game and if he is out, that is a big loss for the Hawks.

Hawks injury report for Saturday against Boston:



Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) is questionable.



Kristaps Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis) is out.



Zaccharie Risacher (left knee, bone contusion) is out.



N’Faly Dante (right knee, torn ACL) is out. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 16, 2026

If Daniels is not able to go, the Hawks would be missing their primary defensive perimeter player and against a team that has Jaylen Brown (who is playing at an MVP level) and Derrick White, not to mention Anfernee Simons and Payton Pritchard.

CJ McCollum is likely to get the start if Daniels is not able to go for the Hawks. Expect Vit Krejci to get the start with Risacher continuing to be out and Onyeka Okongwu and Mouhamed Gueye will likely handle the minutes at center.

Another trade?

The Hawks have been heavily linked to Anthony Davis in trade talks, though any deal for the Mavericks big man is likely off the table given the recent injury news. That does not mean that the Hawks might not have another trade up their sleeve though and that is a question ESPN insiders made when talking about the team leading into the deadline:

"The Hawks accomplished a significant goal of theirs by moving Young and his $50 million player option for next season. However, team sources say they still have ambitions for the season.



Atlanta has $42 million in expiring contracts with Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard, and a $13 million trade exception with four tradable first-round picks -- although inquiring teams can forget about getting the unprotected swap rights the Hawks have with the Pelicans or Bucks in June's draft. Their books are relatively clean, too, as only Jalen Johnson will earn more than $25 million next season.



That's why Atlanta has been connected to Davis trade rumblings, but the front office values its young core, which will likely gain another high-upside player in the draft with that pick swap."

What could the Hawks do? Logic would dictate that they might make a move for a center. The Hawks have been a pretty good team when Kristaps Porzingis plays, but his availability is scarce and the team has a size issue without him.

There are other options aside from Davis, though they are less splashy. The thing to keep in mind as we head into the next 40 or so games to end the season is that the Hawks have the NBA's easiest strength of schedule the rest of the way, especially after they face the Celtics on Saturday. While the record might be 20-23, Atlanta can stack some wins if they get healthy and/or they make a move at the deadline.

Keep an eye on the Atlanta Hawks in the coming weeks.

