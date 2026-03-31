Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Ahead Of Wednesday's Showdown With Orlando

The Atlanta Hawks are red hot heading into the final seven games of the season and they are looking to finish strong and secure a top six spot in the Eastern Conference. After beating Boston last night at home, the Hawks head down South to face Orlando for the fourth time this season.

Atlanta is 3-0 against the Magic this season, including the blowout win a couple of weeks ago. Atlanta has a leg up on the Magic in the standings and with a win tomorrow night, they would almost pull away from them entirely.

Ahead of the game tomorrow night, Atlanta has released its injury report and it is the same as it was heading into the matchup against Boston. Backup center Jock Landale (illness) is questionable for the game, but the rest of the report is clean for Atlanta.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Orlando:



Jock Landale (illness): Questionable pic.twitter.com/kdZsAEmZkO — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 31, 2026

In Atlanta's most recent outing on 3/30 against the Celtics, the club forced 15 Celtics turnovers ... In the month of March, the Hawks forced an average of 17.6 turnovers per game (264 total), the best amongst all teams in the NBA and 1.1 turnovers per game more than the next closest Eastern Conference team (Brooklyn: 16.5). Atlanta's 17.6 forced turnovers in March are the most in a single month by the club since December 2006 (17.7), per Elias Sports (min. 15 GP).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished Atlanta's victory on 3/30 with 17 points, six assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes. During the month of March, the Virginia Tech product averaged 22.7 points on .528 FG% (112-212 FGM), .468 3FG% (52-111 3FGM) and .942 FT% (65-69 FTM), in addition to 3.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.4 minutes, the only player in the NBA to average at least 20.0 points per game on .500/.400/.900 shooting splits.

He owned a true shooting percentage of .703% in March, the highest TS% amongst all players in the NBA, in addition to an offensive rating of 125.8, the second-highest offensive rating by an Eastern Conference player, trailing only his teammate Dyson Daniels (127.2).

In the Hawks win over the Celtics, Jalen Johnson secured his 45th double-double of the season, the third-most amongst all players in the NBA, notching 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes of play. He owns 26 games with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists this season, the most in a single season in franchise history and the second-most amongst all players in the NBA this season, trailing only Nikola Jokic (40).

The first-time All-Star currently ranks top 25 in points per game (19th), rebounds per game (7th) and assists per game (5th), on pace to become the first Hawks player in franchise history to rank top 25 in all three categories.