Atlanta Hawks NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets and Updates

The NBA trade deadline is three days away.

There have been three trades so far this season and the Hawks have taken part in two of them. They sent Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for Corey Kispert and CJ McCollum, then on Sunday, they traded Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and a pair of second round picks.

Is there more to come for the Hawks? Let's break down the latest rumors, targets and updates.

Rumors

Hawks won't enter Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes

With Jalen Johnson and the unprotected 2026 1st round pick that is the most favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans, the Hawks do have intriguing assets if they wanted to get involved in the Giannis sweepstakes.

It does not appear that they are going to do that according to NBA insider Marc Stein:

"The early indications are that Atlanta has not joined the Giannis chase and does not intend to. The Hawks do have control of Milwaukee's picks in the next two drafts but have shown no interest to date in surrendering control of them. The Hawks are likewise said to be unwilling to surrender Jalen Johnson in a theoretical Antetokounmpo deal ... even though Johnson's agent Rich Paul said in one of his recent podcasts that the Milwaukee native is precisely whom the Bucks should target."

I think this is the right path for the Hawks. They would not be a contender even if they acquired Antetokounmpo, and they should continue to build around Johnson and the rest of this young core, including the player they will obtain in the 2026 Draft. Atlanta should not rush this build and do something rash.

Hawks interested in Yves Missi

It has been tough to peg the Hawks actual trade targets, but you can connect the dots to what positions they need. Frontcourt depth, particularly at center, and another perimeter wing defender are two positions that makes sense for the Hawks to add to.

According to Michael Scotto at Hoopshype, the Hawks are one of several teams to check in on Missi ahead of the trade deadline:

"New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi has drawn significant trade interest, including the Pacers, Hawks, Celtics, Knicks, Bulls, Lakers, and Raptors as suitors, league sources told HoopsHype. Amid trade talks, the Pelicans have signaled that they’d want a first-round pick to consider parting with Missi, league sources said.

Following the hiring of Joe Dumars as lead executive and the coaching change from Willie Green to interim coach James Borrego, Missi has seen a reduced role in his second season. Yet, rival NBA teams have remained intrigued by the 6-foot-11 center’s athleticism and shot-blocking ability. "

Atlanta may move Kristaps Porzingis and/or Luke Kennard

The Hawks have two expiring deals that would be appealing to other teams and according to Scotto, Kristaps Porzingis and Kennard are candidates to be moved:

"Conversely, Kristaps Porzingis ($30.73 million) and Luke Kennard ($11 million) are considered potential trade candidates due to their expiring contracts leading up to the trade deadline, as discussed previously on HoopsHype.



The Hawks also have nearly $7 million in room under the luxury tax and have signalled a willingness to help other teams duck the tax for second-round pick draft compensation, HoopsHype has learned.



It’s worth noting that Atlanta still has a $13.1 million traded player exception from the Bogdan Bogdanovic trade, which can be utilized. In addition, Atlanta center N'Faly Dante suffered a season-ending torn ACL and has a non-guaranteed contract for next season, which makes him a potential cut candidate if Atlanta needs another roster spot at the trade deadline to complete a trade."

Targets

Yves Missi

Again, it is tough to gauge who are the Hawks actual targets and Missi is one of the few reported players who the Hawks have been said to be interested in.

Daniel Gafford

Gafford is another name to watch on the center market. He was mentioned by The Athletic's Christian Clark as a name that is generating buzz on the trade market and mentioned Atlanta as one of the teams looking at centers on the trade market:

"Daniel Gafford is another Mavericks player receiving interest on the trade market, in part because of the number of NBA teams seeking an upgrade at center. The Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics are among the teams interested in adding a big man."

Chris Boucher

While the Hawks interest was described by Scott as "exploratory", it is worth noting that he could be a target:

"Meanwhile, with the strong play of starting center Neemias Queta and Luka Garza emerging as a capable backup center, while shooting 45.5 percent beyond the arc, Boston could explore the trade market for Chris Boucher and Xavier Tillman.

Boucher has drawn exploratory interest from the Hawks, 76ers, Suns, and other teams, league sources told HoopsHype. "

More Atlanta Hawks News: