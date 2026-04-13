Atlanta Hawks Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Channel

We have an NBA Playoff TV schedule.

Well for game one anyway.

With the results today, the Hawks will end the season as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the New York Knicks on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The schedule for the rest of the series is going to be released at a later date.

📢 First Round: Game 1 Schedule ⬇️



The NBA Playoffs presented by @Google begin Saturday, April 18. pic.twitter.com/Xu2eiP8CXZ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 13, 2026

Early look at the matchup

While these two teams have played three times this season, they have only faced each other once as they are currently constructed and that was last Monday. It was a greata back and forth game, but the Knicks came out on top thanks to some 4th quarter heroics from Jalen Brunson and a halfcourt heave from CJ McCollum that was just a nanosecond too late.

This is going to be a fascinating series and while the Knicks are going to be favorites, deservingly so, Atlanta has a chance to win this game, but it is going to come down to a few big factors.

First, is Jock Landale going to come back for the Hawks? Mitchell Robinson looms large (literally) in this series and Atlanta struggled to match his physicality and size. Mo Gueye is likely going to get the backup center minutes if Landale is still out and while he is strong defensively, it is a mismatch.

The Hawks halfcourt offense is going to be something to watch. Atlanta shot well from three in the last game vs the Knicks, but shot just 41% from two, an uncharacteristic number for the Hawks. The Hawks are a fantastic team in transition, but the halfcourt offense can be a slog at times. New York has three strong defenders in OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. Can Atlanta solve this and have success?

While there is no way to completely stop Jalen Brunson, the Hawks have two pesky perimeter defenders who can do the job. Dyson Daniels has had previous success guarding Brunson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker is very strong on that end of the floor as well.

The bench for the Hawks is going to need to step up. Atlanta needs more consistency from Jonathan Kuminga, Gabe Vincent could swing a game with some timely threes, and guys like Mo Gueye and Zaccharie Risacher will need to produce for the Hawks in these games.

This has the potential to be the best first round matchup and a six or seven game series. The journey for both teams begins on Saturday.