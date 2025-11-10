Atlanta Hawks Release Injury Report Ahead of Matchup With Los Angeles Clippers
The Atlanta Hawks dug deep to pull out a blowout win against the Lakers last night without three of their usual starters. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson and Kristaps Porzingis all sat on the sidelines after playing big roles to begin this season. However, it didn't make a difference. Mo Gueye led the Hawks with 21 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists while Zaccharie Risacher had 19 points. Vit Krejci and Asa Newell both had 17 points off the bench and hit multiple threes, stepping up into bigger roles than they usually occupy.
As a reward for their efforts, they should be getting some reinforcements back. Kristaps Porzinigis and Luke Kennard are both going to be avaliable for tomorrow's game against the Clippers. Unfortunately, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jalen Johnson are still in danger of missing their second consecutive game.
Can they pull out another win without two starters? It's not impossible, but it would certainly take a lot to do twice. That being said, the Clippers aren't playing at full strength either. Kawhi Leonard has already been ruled out while Jordan Miller and Bradley Beal are both questionable.
Leonard not being able to go is potentially massive news for a Hawks frontcourt that is coming off a statement performance. Gueye starred in the win over the Lakers, which was a microcosm of the excellent season he's been having thus far. In 2025-26, he's posted a career-high 7.5 points per game on 53.6% shooting from the field and 37% from three on limited volume. He's also grabbing 4.4 boards and dishing out 1.5 assists per game, both of which are career-highs. Despite being an inexperienced rookie, Asa Newell looked comfortable as he collected 17 points and five rebounds while shooting 40% from deep. His defensive activity, rebounding and ability to step into threes made a big difference off the bench.
To win against LA, the Hawks are likely going to have to improve their offensive consistency. Our own Kahlil McCuller noted this about the up-and-down nature of Atlanta's usually productive offense.
"As of today, the Hawks' offense ranks near the bottom of the NBA, with an offensive rating of 112.9, placing them 22nd out of 30 teams in the league. Although this isn't particularly impressive, there have been stretches where it has looked promising. When watching the Hawks, they play at an elite level when the ball is moving and constant motion is involved, as well as when running the fast break. However, the flip side is that this is all happening when All-Star Trae Young is out. When Young is healthy, the Hawks' offense is more pick-and-roll based, and there is significantly less movement unless a fast break is occurring. The team works best when everyone is moving and touching the ball, so it'll be interesting to see how this plays out when he returns and likely has the ball in his hands."
He also noted the difference between running Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker at the point guard spot. It's possible that head coach Quin Snyder might make a change to the starting lineup that moves Daniels to the point guard spot and Alexander-Walker over to shooting guard if he's able to return.
"Daniels has looked like the clear-cut favorite for the starting position. In his last five games, Daniels has averaged 14.2 points and 7.2 assists, while sharing backcourt duties with Nickeil Alexander-Walker. When watching them share the backcourt, it seems like Daniels is more of a playmaker compared to Alexander-Walker, who is looking to score and is averaging 19 points and 3.2 assists in his last five games."
More Atlanta Hawks News:
Hawks Forward Jacob Toppin Highlighted On G League Standouts List
Do The Atlanta Hawks Have The Deepest Frontcourt In the League?
Three Thoughts From the Hawks Win Against the Lakers
Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks Win Against The Los Angeles Lakers