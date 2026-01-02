Atlanta Hawks Update Trae Young's Playing Status Ahead of Tonight's Game vs Knicks

Welcome to the New Year Atlanta.

The Hawks are hoping to start 2026 off with a win and they are facing an opponent they faced not even a week ago. Atlanta will face the Knicks tonight, though it won't be at State Farm Arena, it will be at Madison Square Garden.

Atlanta is looking to make this matchup different than the one played six days ago. While Atlanta almost overcame an 18 point deficit to beat New York, they trailed for a large portion of that game.

Heading into this game, the only Hawk on the injury report was star point guard Trae Young, who had missed the last two games with a right quad contusion. After being listed as questionable for tonight's game vs New York, the Hawks have ruled Trae Young out for tonight's game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker should be in line for another start.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game at New York:



N’Faly Dante (right knee, torn ACL): Out

Trae Young (right quad contusion): Out pic.twitter.com/dIkPuuJi7R — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 2, 2026

This is going to be the third straight missed game for Young, as he was out on Monday vs Oklahoma City and on Wednesday vs Minnesota. They went 1-1 in those games.

Can they beat the Knicks?

Dec 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The biggest reason that Atlanta could beat the Knicks for the first time is that the Hawks might be fully healthy or at least close to it. Kristaps Porzingis came back after missing multiple weeks and he made quite a difference vs Minnesota. Now, the Hawks' defense made huge strides in that game and there are a lot of other reasons for Atlanta looking impressive, but Porzingis and his versatility, and what it allows the Hawks to do with their lineups.

The Knicks might be missing a big contributor tonight as well. Center Mitchell Robinson is questionable tonight and he had nine rebounds in the first matchup against the Hawks. New York was able to have a big advantage on the board against the Hawks in the first game, but if Robinson is out tonight, the Hawks will have a more favorable matchup with both Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu available to play.

New York is 21st in three point percentage allowed, and the Hawks are 5th in three-point percentage. Atlanta shot 40% from three in their first matchup against the Knicks, including a 6-10 mark from Okongwu, and if the Hawks can have another hot shooting night, they have the ability to get the road win. This is another area where Porzingis is going to help.

More Atlanta Hawks News: