Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Initial Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks will continue their four game road trip tomorrow and their opponent will be the Brooklyn Nets, who are 0-4. The Hawks themselves are 1-3 and coming off of losses to Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls. Ahead of tomorrow night's matchup against the Nets, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher (right ankle sprain) are both probable for tomorrow night.
Must Win?
This is going to be a game the Hawks need to win. While it is unwise to say any NBA game in October is a "must win", Atlanta cannot afford to lose to the winless Nets, who were already projected to be among the worst teams in the NBA this season.
It has already been a bumpy start to the season for the Hawks and a loss to the Nets would raise the concern levels quite a bit for this team.
Last night's loss to the Bulls came down to poor second half defense and the fact that the Hawks could not rebound in the game.
After playing some good defense in the first half of last night's game, the Hawks could not keep up the same intensity in the second half, though some of it was due to some good shotmaking from Chicago. The Bulls shot 11-20 from three in the second half of their win last night, including 15 points from reserve guard Ayo Dosunmu, who scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half.
Chicago also outrebounded the Hawks 23-11 in the second half, with seven of those being on the offensive glass. Atlanta has been one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA to start the season and that is going to need to change in the coming weeks or this season is going to get really difficult.
Another thing for the Hawks last night was the lack of production from Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher. Daniels has had a less than stellar start to the season on the offensive end of the floor and he totaled two points on 1-8 shooting, not even attempting a three-point shot. Risacher did not play as many minutes as Daniels, likely due to missing the last two games with a right ankle sprain. He also only had two points on 1-5 shooting.
All of these issues are correctable and there is no need to panic yet, but if they lose to this Nets team tomorrow night, it might be time to feel a little uneasy.