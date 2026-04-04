Hawks Make Pair of Roster Moves Two Weeks Ahead of the Postseason

The Atlanta Hawks suffered an unfortunate blow this week when backup center Jock Landale was injured in the second half of the teams blowout win over Orlando. Atlanta played without Landale last night against Brooklyn, with third year forward Mouhamed Gueye moving into the role of backup center. That is not the role the Hawks have wanted Gueye to be in however and today, the Hawks made a couple of moves to fill the hole at backup center.

The Hawks announced they waived sharpshooting forward Caleb Houstan today and that naturally got fans thinking about what this meant, but according to multiple reports, the Hawks are going to sign Tony Bradley to the roster and Bradley is going to be eligible to play in the playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks are signing veteran center Tony Bradley to a deal for the remainder of the season, adding frontcourt depth in wake of an injury to Jock Landale, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta has had a hot second half, surging to No. 5 in the Eastern Conference. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2026

What will his role be?

Bradley was waived by the Pacers in January, but he is a player that has familiarity with the Hawks and with Quin Snyder from their days in Utah.

Bradley spent some of the 2024-25 season with the Skyhawks, averaging 14.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 24 games over the Showcase Cup and regular season. He then signed a 10-day contract with the Pacers and eventually played for them in the NBA Finals.

The Bartow, Florida, native has recorded a double-double in a career-long six straight games from Feb 6 to Feb. 24 and owns nine double-doubles in his last 11 contests.

Over the course of the regular season, Bradley is averaging 16.8 points and 12.1 rebounds and is shooting at a .706 FG% clip, which ranks second in the NBA G League.

In the regular season home opener against Windy City on Dec. 30, Bradley finished with 17 points (7-10 FGM), 16 rebounds and four blocks, becoming the first Skyhawk in franchise history to record 17+ points, 16+ rebounds and 4+ blocks in a game.

The 6’11” center was drafted in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Utah Jazz. In his third season with the Jazz, he played in 58 regular season games (three starts), averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes, and saw action in six playoff games.

After Utah, Bradley made stops in Philadelphia (2020-21), Oklahoma City (2020-21) and Chicago (2021-23). He joined the Skyhawks as an affiliate player last season after being waived by the Atlanta Hawks.

Will Bradley play much? That is tough to say, with only four games left in the regular season. This is however a veteran additoin that provides insurance in case Landale is not able to be back in time.

Bradley's first chance to play will be on Monday against the Knicks.