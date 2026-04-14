Hawks vs Knicks Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways Atlanta Can Beat New York

With the NBA Playoffs officially set, it is time to start looking into certain matchups and seeing how teams fare against each other. In particular, one of the more anticipated series heading into this postseason is the Atlanta Hawks versus the New York Knicks, a heated rivalry that has grown in recent seasons.

Despite Atlanta not having Trae Young in the last two meetings and now no longer on the roster, the games were still an intense battle that saw both fanbases and NBA fans wanting a playoff matchup. Five years later, here we are again, but now with things being different, it's time to look at some ways the Hawks, who are underdogs again, can pull out this series.

1. Paint defense

Apr 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

For Atlanta, while they've improved defensively throughout this season, their main concern is that, at times, when they seem to have control of a game or face a team with size, they tend to struggle. To break things down, Atlanta ranks near the bottom 10 of the NBA when it comes to defending the paint, as they allow over 50 points a game inside.

Besides occasional miscues when guarding the perimeter, Atlanta's biggest issues have stemmed from being a relatively small team. As a result, Atlanta has been making moves to secure big men for a defensive presence inside the paint, adding Tony Bradley and Jock Landale in the second half of this season to back up Onyeka Okongwu, who is also undersized.

2. Containing Karl Anthony-Towns

BIG FELLA DOMINATING pic.twitter.com/BjxtIMZRzv — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 7, 2026

The biggest problem for Atlanta in this series will likely be KAT, as he has dominated the Hawks in the two games that he played against them this season. In the game he missed, Atlanta capitalized on his absence, pulling out a narrow victory, but would lose the other two close games with KAT in the lineup.

In two games against Atlanta, KAT has averaged 28.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and one steal on 63% shooting from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 94% from the free-throw line. The Hawks will have to figure out a strategy to stop Towns, which will likely include keeping him away from both the three-point line and the free-throw line, as that is where most of his damage is done.

Towns has also been known to be attacked by many fans and media for his lack of effort to play inside the paint, so if Atlanta can somehow force him inside without fouling and grabbing rebounds, they have a chance.

3. Push the pace

Jalen steal ➡️ Nickeil three 🎯 pic.twitter.com/VyuLTfE50F — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 7, 2026

Atlanta's keys to victory in most games this season have been pushing the pace and making teams uncomfortable with how fast they play. This often leads to aggressive defense that results in steals and blocks, culminating in fast-break finishes, where Atlanta excels, as they rank fifth in pace with a 100.8 rating.

The Knicks, however, are one of the slower-paced teams in the NBA, ranking 26th with a 96.1 pace rating. In the games they've played, the Knicks have benefited from slowing the pace, which has worked in their favor as they play a more physical, grind-it-out style, ranking in the top five in both defensive and offensive ratings.

If the Hawks can do these things as well as contain Jalen Brunson, who has had some big scoring nights, they have a solid chance of winning this series. However, we will find out this weekend what the Hawks may have up their sleeve in terms of other game plan wrinkles they may throw out against the Knicks that we may not have seen this season.