Instant Takeaways From Atlanta's 108-105 Loss to New York

The Hawks came into the night with a four game winning streak and winners of 18 of their last 20, but they leave the night with a loss to the New York Knicks after CJ McCollum's halfcourt heave did not get off in time and Jalen Brunson and New York got a big road win.

It was a playoff like atmosphere tonight in Atlanta and here are the main takeaways.

1. Intense game between two potential playoff foes

Apr 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Hawks and the Knicks might be matched up in the playoffs depending on how seeding goes and if this is the kind of series that we are going to get, then sign me up.

It was an intense back and forth game, with only the Hawks leading by double digits at any point in the game, but the Knicks showed why they are considered one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference down the stretch of the game.

While the NBA regular season is coming to a close, this was a showcase of how intense you can expect things to ramp up when the postseason begins and even in a loss, the Hawks should take comfort knowing they battled with a team that almost made the NBA Finals last season.

2. Nickeil Alexander-Walker continues to be incredible

It is hard to find new things to say about the season that Nickeil Alexander-Walker is having. He is starting to emerge as the heavy favorite for Most Improved Player and tonight shows why that is.

During the game, Alexander-Walker was able to break the single season record for three pointers made in a season.

Alexander-Walker was the best player on the court tonight for Atlanta, scoring 36 points on 12-19 shooting from the field and 7-11 from three. He made shot after shot, including a big three that put the Hawks up five late in the game.

NAW has emerged as one of the Hawks key shotmakers and is going to be critical for this team down the stretch heading into the postseason.

3. Atlanta won the possession battle, but could not execute on offense

The Hawks took eleven more shots than the Knicks tonight, but only shot 40% from the field and if not for their three point shooting, it was a rough night on that end of the floor for Atlanta.

CJ McCollum was 7-19 from the field, Onyeka Okongwu was 4-13 and Dyson Daniels was 4-11. They also shot just 22-53 on twos. Atlanta will need to shoot the ball better if they want to win a playoff series.

4. Hawks had no answer for Mitchell Robinson

With no Jock Landale and only Mouhamed Gueye and the recently signed Tony Bradley behind Onyeka Okongwu, it was going to be tough for the Hawks going against one of the best rebounders in the NBA.

Robinson was continuously a problem for the Hawks tonight, grabbing 12 rebounds in just a little over 19 minutes. If this is indeed a matchup in the playoffs, can the Hawks find a way to minimize his impact.

5. Hawks bench scores only 8 points

In playoff like games, role players have to step and have moments and Atlanta's bench did not do that tonight.

Jonathan Kuminga played the most minutes and scored five points to go along with five rebounds, but Mo Gueye was a -11 in a little over seven minutes, Zaccharie Risacher only played 7:44 in the game, and Bradley (who was in an impossible position), played only a short three minutes stint in the first half.

With Landale out for a period of time, the Hawks are going to need more from their backup bigs and from their bench in its entirety if they hope to make a run this postseason.