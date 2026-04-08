Starting Lineups Announced For Tonight's Hawks-Cavaliers Matchup

The NBA regular season is winding down and there is a potential first round playoff preview tonight in Cleveland. If the season ended today, the Hawks and the Cavaliers would play a best of seven series and it feels like the most likely scenario right now. This is the first time that the two teams have played each other since November and there is a lot that could be learned from these matchups this week between the two teams.

The game is getting close to tipping off and here are the starting lineups for both teams:

Hawks

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G- CJ McCollum

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Cavaliers

G- James Harden

G- Donovan Mitchell

F- Dean Wade

F- Evan Mobley

C- Jarrett Allen

Previous Matchups

Wednesday's matchup marks the third of four meetings between the Hawks and the Cavaliers this season. The Hawks fell in the first matchup 117-109 on 11/2 at Rocket Arena. Jalen Johnson finished with a team-high 23 points on 10-16 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes of action.

Dyson Daniels recorded 18 points on 8-12 shooting in addition to four rebounds, four steals, three assists, and one block in 36 minutes of play. Kristaps Porzingis recorded his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds, also adding five assists and one block in 28 minutes on the floor. Luke Kennard poured in 15 points on 5-6 shooting off the bench in addition to two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes.

Atlanta took the second matchup 130-123 on 11/28 at State Farm Arena. Jalen Johnson tallied a team-high 29 points on 9-18 shooting in addition to 12 assists, 12 rebounds, and two steals in tonight's win, marking his second triple-double of the season. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 30 points in 35 minutes of play.

Onyeka Okongwu put up 18 points on 8-14 shooting in addition to seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes of action. Zaccharie Risacher poured in 16 points on 6-7 shooting in addition to three rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes off the bench. Dyson Daniels recorded 10 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and three steals in 37 minutes of play.

The two teams are obviously much different and that is what makes this game so interesting. Atlanta can clinch a playoff spot and divison title tonight with a win