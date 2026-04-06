Starting Lineups Announced For Tonight's Hawks-Knicks Matchup

Arguably the biggest game in the NBA tonight is going to be played in Atlanta. The Hawks and the Knicks, in what might be a potential playoff preview, face off tonight for the first time since January and the Hawks look much different than the last time the two teams played.

With the game getting ready to tipoff, the starting lineups have been announced for the game:

Hawks

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G- CJ McCollum

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Knicks

G- Jalen Brunson

G- Josh Hart

F- Mikal Bridges

F- OG Anunoby

C- Karl-Anthony Towns

What to watch For

The big thing to watch for in tonight's game is how the Hawks handle the Knicks size and if the recently signed Tony Bradley is going to make his Hawks debut tonight. Bradley was signed after Jock Landale suffered an injury against the Orlando Magic last week and he may see minutes as early as tonight. Mouhamed Gueye has served as the backup center when Landale has been inactive in the past.

Bradley, in his eighth NBA season, has seen action in 230 games (21 starts) over the course of his career, suiting up for Utah, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Chicago and Indiana, averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds (1.5 offensive) in 11.0 minutes (.621 FG%). Selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Bradley was traded to Utah on draft night. Amongst all active players who have made 400-or-more field goals, his .621% mark from the field is the 15th-best in the league.

The 6-11 center began the 2024-25 season with the College Park Skyhawks, NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, before finishing the season helping to lead the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals. He has appeared in 20 career playoff contests, including 11 games during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Bradley most recently appeared in 37 games (three starts) with the Pacers during the 2025-26 season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 11.2 minutes (.557 FG%).

The Bartow, Florida, native has appeared in 85 career NBA G League contests over four seasons (66 starts), averaging 14.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.1 minutes (.623 FG%, .674 FT%) with College Park, Texas and Salt Lake City.

Bradley played one year at the University of North Carolina, winning the 2017 NCAA Tournament. He contributed five points, seven rebounds and one assist in UNC’s national championship victory over Gonzaga.