Mock NBA trade idea sends Anthony Davis and Young Warriors Star to Atlanta, Trae Young Heads West

While the most talked-about player in the potential trade market in the NBA right now is Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis is flying under the radar. A lot of analysts around the NBA have pointed to the Hawks as one of the teams that could make a trade for Antetokounmpo if he becomes available. What about Davis? That is something that has not been mentioned, at least until this week

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania wrote on Tuesday that the Hawks are expected to be a contender to trade for Davis, along with the Raptors and the Pistons.

"Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, another former NBA champion, is expected to be a critical trade target of several teams, including many of the East's contenders. The Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors are expected to be suitors for Davis, league sources told ESPN.

The Mavericks are open to exploring the trade markets for Davis, center Daniel Gafford and guards Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell, sources said. Davis' agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, has met with Mavericks interim co-general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi and requested clarity about whether the franchise wants to extend Davis in the offseason or trade him ahead of the deadline. Finley and Riccardi stated the franchise wants to keep its options open and view how the team plays for the next few weeks. They have not ruled out the possibility of an extension.

The Pistons (19-5), Raptors (15-10) and Hawks (14-11) represent high-level threats in the East and are having seasons that give hope that a player like Davis -- a 10-time All-Star who has spent his entire career in the Western Conference -- can elevate them into a viable championship-quality team.

Davis, who turns 33 in March, will become eligible Aug. 6 to sign up to a four-year, $275 million max extension. The extension would pay him $76 million in his age-37 season. Without an extension, he can be a free agent in 2027 if he declines his $62.8 million player option that offseason."

A new mock trade from ESPN came up with a way to not only put Davis in Atlanta, but give them other role players as well:

Hawks get:

Anthony Davis

Jonathan Kuminga

Buddy Hield

Devin Carter

Mavericks get:

Zach LaVine

2026 first-round pick (via Warriors, top-14 protected, otherwise 2032 second-round pick 31 to 50)

2027 first-round pick (via worse of Bucks and Pelicans, top-4 protected)

Kings get:

Trae Young

Luke Kennard

Warriors get:

Kristaps Porzingis

Pistons get:

Doug McDermott

Cash considerations

Breaking this down

Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Should the Hawks consider this? I would argue not. While there is doubt surrounding the Hawks long-term plans with Young, would moving him for this package be what they need? Davis is expensive and injury prone. Kuminga does not make sense with this roster. While I don't think it is out of the question that the Hawks could be interested in Davis, I don't think moving Young would improve their championship chances. Pairing Young with Davis would be ideal.

Would Kuminga start for the Hawks, or would he move to the bench? He has not liked doing that with the Warriors, and his role might not be much bigger in Atlanta.

Would the Warriors want to move Kuminga and a lottery protected pick for Porzingis, who has availability issues? Does it make sense for the Kings to trade for Young instead of going through a rebuild? Is that enough for the Mavericks in a Davis trade?

I don't think this trade would work on multiple fronts and while I do think Davis on the Hawks makes sense, It makes more sense to pair him with Young and Jalen Johnson instead of shipping Young elsewhere.

