One Three-Team Trade Involving The Knicks and Clippers We Would Love To See Atlanta Make Before the Season

The NBA preseason is winding down and the Atlanta Hawks are one week away from their season opening game vs the Orlando Magic. The Hawks did not have their full roster available every night during the preseason, but we have gotten a peek at this team, including what questions we might have about this roster heading into a year where the Eastern Conference is going to be very competitive from top to bottom.

So what has this preseason taught us? Atlanta wants to be a defense-minded team, but they still have some areas on the roster where the defense dips. One of the worst lineups that the Hawks have used during the preseason is the trio of Corey Kispert, Asa Newell, and Jock Landale. Newell got the first crack at being the backup power forward, but has not claimed the position like Atlanta had hoped, and I think when Mouhamed Gueye returns from injury, he will take that spot.

The third center spot has also been something to monitor for the Hawks. During the preseason, that has fallen on rookie Zuby Ejiofor. Ejiofor's minutes were up and down during the preseason and if either Onyeka Okongwu or Landale went down, it would be a big hole on the roster if Ejiofor is asked to play a lot of minutes or a bigger role than he is ready for.

While trades right before the season are very rare, here is one where the Hawks solve the third center problem and also add to their defense.

The Trade

Hawks Receive: Isaiah Jackson and Kris Dunn

Knicks Receive: Derrick Jones Jr and Brook Lopez

Clippers Receive: Josh Hart, Corey Kispert, Asa Newell, 2030 2nd round pick (from ATL, via NYK), and a 2033 2nd round pick (via ATL)

Why this trade makes sense

This would give the Hawks a more reliable third center who is on a cheap contract, as well as an elite defender who could add some depth to the backcourt. Jackson would allow Ejiofor to develop in the G League this season and give Atlanta a really solid rebounder. He is not going to stretch the floor by any means, but for the role that he would be asked to play, I think that he would be a perfect fit.

The questions that I would have for Atlanta would if Dunn is a natural fit alongside Dyson Daniels and Lu Dort, two defensive minded players who have some offensive struggles. Jackson is a fine third center, but he does not space the floor, something the Hawks want their bigs to be able to do. While the Hawks would love to move Kispert, are they ready to move on from Newell already? With the selection of Zuby Ejiofor and Gueye still being on the roster, I think he could be more expendable than one might think.

For the Knicks, this would be getting ahead of the oncoming contract discussions they are going to have with this roster. New York has already said they are not going to discuss an extension with Karl-Anthony Towns and those negotiations have already seemed tricky. While I am sure that the Knicks would like to not trade Hart given how important he was during the championship run and his relationship with Jalen Brunson, the second apron is inevitable and New York might be forced with some tough decisions.

The biggest hole on the Knicks roster right now is their backup center spot and while Brook Lopez is not what he used to be, he is more serviceable than Andre Drummond. Jones Jr could replace some of the defensive prowess of Hart.

For the Clippers, they get a young talent in Newell (they need frontcourt pieces), Hart is a player who could be flipped for assets later, and Kispert gives them more shooting.