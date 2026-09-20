One Underrated Atlanta Hawk Who Could Change Everything This Season

The Atlanta Hawks have one of the most entertaining and promising young cores in the NBA, and they proved it last season. In the playoffs, Atlanta showed the basketball world that they would be an absolute force for years to come, despite falling short in a series that they were heavily favored to lose.

While certain players didn't perform at their best in the playoffs, we saw the team's potential when it clicked. However, despite the shortcomings, there was one player who stood out as a potential wildcard for the Hawks and who, oddly, played a role in Atlanta's demise.

Let's take a look at one of the more underrated players for the Hawks this season.

Who is the most underrated Hawk?

Mar 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Atlanta Hawks bench reacts after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being undersized, Onyeka Okongwu held his own as best he could for many mismatches that Atlanta faced. Offensively, Okongwu's floor spacing, rebounding, and finishing around the basket are some of the things that can make him a tough guard for a traditional big man.

I haven't even mentioned his ability to rebound at a high level, as he is able to get into position while dealing with bigger centers on defense. Defensively, Okongwu can surprise many with his speed, as he is able to switch out on ball screens, guard players on the perimeter, and block shots at a high level with his ability to time them correctly.

What makes Okongwu mostly underrated on this roster is the fact that he doesn't jump out immediately in the box score. He's not the type to dominate the numbers on a typical all-star-caliber player scale, but he has such an impact that he can remain in the Hawks' starting lineup.

Last season, Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks on shooting splits of 48/37/75%. The important thing to point out is that Okongwu has consistently improved his stats each season, especially in the scoring department, and is the only player from the Hawks' starting lineup last season who never won an NBA award.

Depending on whether Okongwu can find a way to average a double-double by getting double-digit rebounds, I would say he should be in the running for Most Improved Player and a potential All-Star appearance. The All-Star part would likely depend on the Hawks' performance next season, so fingers crossed for them performing well and for Okongwu.

It is also important to point out that with Okongwu playing, the Hawks had a record of 41-33 last season and looked far better with him out there than without. Statistically, the Hawks with Okongwu had an offensive rating of 116.4; without him was 113.4. Defensively, with Okongwu, Atlanta's rating was 113.9 versus 116.5 without him.