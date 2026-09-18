Hawks Future All-Star Rankings: Who Has the Best Chance to Make It Next?
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Last season was the best of Jalen Johnson's career in the NBA.
Not only was Johnson a third-team All-NBA selection, but he was also an All-Star for the first time in his career. With Trae Young out of Atlanta, Johnson assumed his place as the face of the franchise and he did not disappoint. He is entering the 2026-2027 season with a lot of momentum, despite a rough playoff series vs the Knicks, and is expected to make another All-Star game at the least.
But could another first-time All-Star emerge this season for the Hawks this season? They have one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference and a number of players who could take a big step this season.
Let's look at them.
1. Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Last season was the best of Nickeil Alexander-Walker's career. He upped his scoring average from less than 10.0 PPG to double that and average more than 20.0 PPG while also still being a ferocious perimeter defender.
Being an All-Star guard in the Eastern Conference is no easy feat and it would take a big season from NAW to do that. He needs to make improvements as a passer and improve his all-around offensive game, but he has the ability to take another leap this season and become an All-Star.
2. Onyeka Okongwu
Making the All-Star game as a center in the Eastern Conference is easier than making it as a guard and I think that Okongwu has shown that he is already one of the better centers in the East.
Okongwu is going to have to deal with Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Duren, Jarrett Allen, Bam Adebayo, and now Ivica Zubac in Indiana, but he could take a big enough leap where he can compete for an All-Star spot with them.
Where Okongwu took his biggest leap last season was his three point shooting. He shot nearly 38% from deep on 5.2 attempts per game, showing that his shooting was not a fluke. If Okongwu can improve his overall scoring numbers and rebounding, be can turn in an All-Star season.
3. CJ McCollum
For as long as he has been in the league, CJ McCollum has not made an All-Star game.
While it would take an incredible season from the 35-year old, he is starting for a team with high expectations and the Hawks don't have a real point guard with experience on the roster (they hope Kingston Flemings can become the point guard of the future). McCollum has never been among the league's elite as a passer, but he is naturally going to have opportunities as the lead guard for this team and he can still score the basketball.
Honorable mentions
Dyson Daniels is one of the most valuable players on this team and a really good NBA player, but he is probably never going to score enough to be an All-Star.
While I think that Kingston Flemings has All-Star potential, it is not going to happen in his rookie season.
Lu Dort is one of the league's best defenders, but is not going to have the offensive production to be an All-Star.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell