Picks and Final Score Predictions For Hawks-Knicks Game One Matchup

Game day has finally arrived for the first round of the NBA playoffs. Four series get started today and one of them is the matchup between the Hawks and the Knicks.

The Hawks have been one of the best stories in the NBA since the All-Star break, playing like one of the leagues best teams and surging from 10th in the Eastern Conference all the way to No. 6. It is the first time since 2021 that the Hawks have avoided the play-in tournament and just like 2021, they are going to face the New York Knicks in the first round.

Unlike the Hawks, this Knicks group has plenty of playoff experience together. They made the Eastern Conference Finals last season and if not for some miraculous shots from Tyrese Haliburton they would have gone on to face the Thunder the Finals. This group has navigated some ups and downs this season, but they think they are built for the playoffs and will be a handful for the Hawks to slow down.

This is expected to be a long series, but who is going to take game one tonight at Madison Square Garden?

Preview

Apr 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) makes a shot from beyond half court that would have tied the game but was after time expired against the New York Knicks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

There are a few things that I am going to be watching in this first game.

First, how do the Hawks handle the backup center minutes? We know that Mitchell Robinson can cause the Hawks lots of problems and without Jock Landale, it will be up to Mo Gueye and Tony Bradley to give Onyeka Okongwu a breather and provide the Hawks with some real minutes. They didn't pass the test last time, but Atlanta needs them to make some sort of impact today and throughout the series.

Second, what can the Hawks bench in this game? I mentioned Bradley and Gueye already, but Jonathan Kuminga, Gabe Vincent, and Zaccharie Risacher are the other bench players who will see minutes Kuminga is the only one that will get more than 15-20 minutes in all likelihood. In their most recent matchup, the Hawks bench only scored eight points in the entire game. Kuminga can swing a game if he is on, but what can the others do?

Third, can the Hawks speed up the game and play with more pace? Atlanta is one of the fastest teams in the league while the Knicks are more comfortable slowing things down and playing in the halfcourt. Atlanta's offense was not crisp in their last game vs the Knicks and will need to be better tonight.

Fourth, can CJ McCollum hold up on defense? McCollum is not a great defender and the Knicks targeted him heavily in their last matchup. Wherever he is, the Hawks can't let the Knicks get the matchup they want and if they do, McCollum has to stand strong and not allow blow bys or easy baskets.

I think the Hawks have the perimeter defenders to slow Jalen Brunson, but they have to prevent him from taking over games in the fourth quarter, as he scored 17 of his 30 points in the final period in the last game.

I expect this to be a close series and a close game tonight, but I think the Knicks take game one behind a raucous home crowd and a big peroformance from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Final Score: Knicks 114, Hawks 109