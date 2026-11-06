Projecting the Hawks Starting Lineup and Rotation If Jalen Johnson Misses Tonight's Game vs the Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks are going to try to get another win over the Washington Wizards tonight and move to 6-4 for the season. This is going to be the first NBA Cup game of the season for the Hawks, and they would love to start off group play 1-0. In a group that includes the Boston Celtics, the Hawks need every win they can get.

The big storylines in this game include Trae Young's return to Atlanta and the NBA Cup, but the Hawks are hoping to get Jalen Johnson back in this game as well. Johnson has missed the last two games with a hurt ankle and while Atlanta has been able to win those games, they would love to have their star forward back.

Johnson is questionable for tonight's game, while Jock Landale, Asa Newell, and Mouhamed Gueye continue to be out, leaving the Hawks frontcourt lacking in depth. If Johnson were to miss another game, what will the starting lineup and rotation look like against the Wizards tonight?

Starters

G- Kingston Flemings

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G/F- Dyson Daniels

F- Lu Dort

C- Onyeka Okongwu

I think the Hawks are going to stick with the same starting lineup that they used on Wednesday against the Wizards if Johnson remains out.

Flemings had a strong first start as a Hawk and I think that he is only going to get better the more experience he gets playing with the first unit.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been the Hawks most consistent player this season and I think he could have another big game give how many threes the Wizards allow.

Daniels had an impressive game on Wednesday, pulling in the most rebounds a Hawks guard has ever gotten in a single game, 17.

Dort has been the starter in place of Johnson over the past two games and that will stay the same if he remains out. Dort can be hot or cold with his shooting, but his defense helps this unit and he can be a sold rebounder.

Okongwu had one of his best games of the season last night, scoring a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Bench

G- CJ McCollum

G-Aaron Wiggins

F-Corey Kispert

C- Zuby Ejifor

McCollum and Wiggins are surefire players to come off the bench and with the Hawks frontcourt depth limited, Kispert and Ejiofor will see minutes if Johnson is out tonight.

Ejiofor had a strong game on Wednesday and is someone that the Hawks need to think about getting more playing time, even when they do get healthy. He was a team best +18 and scored 11 points, as well as playing strong defense.