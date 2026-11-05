Atlanta Hawks Report Card: Grades for every player In Last Night's Win vs The Wizards

In the first of two matchups this week, the Atlanta Hawks took down the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and had one of their best all-around games of the season.

Atlanta was still missing Jalen Johnson, Jock Landale, and Mouhamed Gueye in this game, as well losing Asa Newell in the game, but they found a way to play good defense, shoot the ball well, and outrebound the Wizards to get their second consecutive win ahead of Friday's rematch.

So who performed the best and stood out in this win?

Starters

Dyson Daniels: B+

Lu Dort: C-

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: B

Kingston Flemings: B-

Onyeka Okongwu: B

This was perhaps the best all-around game that the Hawks starters have played since they beat the Hornets two weeks ago.

Dyson Daniels would have gotten an A for his performance if he had shot the ball a little bit better, but as it is, he scored eight points, handed out eight assists, and pulled in 17 rebounds (seven offensive) while also playing good defense. Daniels had a rough stretch of performances in the past week, but last night was a return to form.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had another strong performance, scoring 26 points and shot 6-for-14 from threes. He continues to shoot the ball and has been the Hawks most consistent player this season.

Onyeka Okongwu had a very strong night, and the Hawks needed it in the worst way, given all their frontcourt injuries. He had 14 points and 16 rebounds and had the responsibility of guarding Anthony Davis as well. This is the version of Okongwu that the Hawks need, but have not gotten often enough this season.

Dort was perhaps the most disappointing of the starters, though I would not say that he was a disaster. He shot 2-for-10 from the field, finishing with only six points and three rebounds. Because everyone played so well around him, Dort's subpar performance can be overlooked.

This was the first start of Kingston Flemings career, and I thought that he excelled given the circumstances. He scored 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and also had four assists. Flemings ability to run the offense and set his teammates up is very mature for a 19-year-old and should have this role locked down for the rest of the season.

Bench

Aaron Wiggins: B+

CJ McCollum: B

Zuby Ejiofor: B

Asa Newell: C-

Corey Kispert: C+

The bench for the Hawks outscored the Wizards bench 52-16 and were one of the main reasons that they won the game.

McCollum, who reportedly asked to come off the bench so Kingston Flemings could start, had a strong night off the bench, even if it was not the most efficient 15 points of his career.

Wiggins bounced back from his poor performance on Monday to score 15 points and shoot 3-for-7 from deep and finish as a +15 on the night.

Ejiofor had the most encouraging performance of the night and made a case to be included in the rotation, even when Landale comes back from injury. He was second on the team with a +18 in his minutes and he scored 11 points and pulled in three rebounds.

Newell was hard to grade because he left the game with an injury, but he was not very effective in his minutes.

Kispert had his usual type of night, scoring nine points and nailing shots, but playing poor defense. I dont think he has done enough to be in the rotation going forward, but he did his job in this game.