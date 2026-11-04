Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Trae Young and the Washington Wizards are off to a strong start this season winning four of their first seven games after upsetting the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Washington is now a 1.5-point underdog at home against another division opponent in the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

The Hawks were the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, and they added a few new pieces to the roster in Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Kingston Flemings in the offseason. Atlanta is just 4-4 after a 2-0 start, though it did knock off the short-handed Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Jalen Johnson and the Hawks are No. 15 in the league in net rating, two spots behind the 4-3 Wizards. With Anthony Davis, AJ Dybantsa and Young all in action, the Wizards have a real chance to earn a playoff spot in the East this season.

Can they take care of business at home to win a third game in a row?

I’m eyeing a player prop and a game pick in this Southeast Division clash, but first let’s take a look at the latest betting odds.

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks -1.5 (-116)

Wizards +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Hawks: -135

Wizards: +114

Total

232.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Hawks vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, PSN, Atlanta News First, NBA League Pass

Hawks record: 4-4

Wizards record: 4-3

Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – questionable

Keshon Gilbert – doubtful

Mouhamed Gueye – out

Jalen Johnson – questionable

Jalen Wilson – doubtful

Henri Veesar – out

Jock Landale – out

Wizards Injury Report

Reece Beekman – out

Justin Champagnie – out

Jamir Watkins – out

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Alex Sarr – questionable

Anthony Gill – questionable

Hawks vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Trae Young UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers (-164)

Young is a fade candidate on Wednesday night against a tough Hawks defense, and I explained why in today’s edition of our best props column for SI Betting :

Wizards guard Trae Young has a tough matchup on Wednesday night against an Atlanta Hawks defense that is No. 1 in the league in opponent 3-pointers made per game and No. 3 in opponent 3-point percentage through the first two weeks of the season.

The Wizards are over .500 and have some serious offensive talent on their roster, but Young’s shooting hasn’t been great, as he’s hitting just 39.4 percent of his shots from the field and 27.1 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The four-time All-Star has just two games with over 2.5 made 3-pointers and has four games with one or fewer made shots from beyond the arc. He’s an ideal fade candidate against an Atlanta defense that has some elite guard defenders in Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Lu Dort.

Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

There was hope that the Wizards would be able to make the play-in tournament in the East this season, and through the first two weeks, they look like a potential playoff team.

Washington currently has some impressive season-long numbers, especially on defense:

13th in net rating (plus-2.2)

8th in defensive rating

5th in opponent points per game

18th in offensive rating

18th in effective field goal percentage

Atlanta is 15th in the league in net rating, and it has struggled against quality competition, winning games against Orlando, Charlotte and a short-handed Indiana team. In fact, the Hawks’ only win against an over .500 team was against the 4-3 Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Wizards have the offensive talent to be a playoff team in the East with Davis, Young and Dybantsa all healthy, and the Hawks have not looked sharp in their last two games, getting blown out by New Orleans before barely beating a Pacers team that had six active players.

I’ll bet on Washington winning outright at home in this divisional battle.

Pick: Wizards Moneyline (+114 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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