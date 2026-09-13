Ranking Every Player Under 25 In The Atlanta Hawks Organization

The Atlanta Hawks have one of the most talented and most underrated rosters in the NBA, and a lot of that is because of the young players on their roster.

This was the case last season, and the Hawks only got younger this offseason. They drafted three rookies, and all three have a chance to play this season for a team that is going to be contending for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

When it comes to their young players, anyone who is under 25, who is the best?

6. Henri Veesaar

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) rebounds the ball against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veesaar was considered to be a first-round caliber talent, but he fell to the second-round and the Hawks traded up to acquire him. It is not hard to see why.

Veesaar has a lot of skills that NBA teams covet in modern day NBA big men. He is very good at stretching the floor, can rebound, and can operate in the pick-and-roll. He has things to clean up on defense and I don't expect him to play much this season, but he could be a key piece for Atlanta.

5. Zuby Ejiofor

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) goes in for a dunk against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another 2026 draft pick for the Hawks, Ejiofor is a different kind of player than Veesaar.

Ejiofor is not the kind of offensive talent that Veesaar is, but his toughness physicality, and defense is where he makes his mark. He was impressive during Summer League and he is going to have an opportunity to challenge for playing time when training camp rolls around.

4. Asa Newell

Last year's first-round pick, Newell split time between the G-League and playing for the Hawks and he flashed his talent on the offensive end, while acknowledging he has a ways to go on the defensive end of the floor.

What was impressive about the way that Newell played last season was his three-point shooting and ability to pass, two big question marks coming into the draft. He is going to get a chance to compete for a real role this season and show that he has taken a leap.

3. Mouhamed Gueye

Gueye has gotten better each and every season with the Hawks and is a real defensive specialist. His ability to guard on the perimeter and using his length to deter shots at the rim, though he is not what I would call a true rim protector, is impressive.

The real queston about Gueye is if he can improve his offenisve game and he has worked hard at that. He is not shy about taking corner threes and is a decent roll man to the rim, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

2. Kingston Flemings

Flemings has not played in an NBA game yet, but his talent is easy to see and there is a reason that the Hawks took him with the No. 8 overall pick and he showed his ability during summer league, especially when it comes playmaking and shot creation.

Where Flemings may really shine this season is in transition. Atlanta thrives on playing fast and getting the ball out in space and Flemings has excellent speed and decision making to be able to do that. He is not only talented, but is a nice scheme fit and while all rookies struggle in the NBA, the Hawks are hopeful he can turn into a star and their point guard of the future.

1. Dyson Daniels

With all due respect to the other players on this list, it was not close for who was at the top of this list.

Daniels is only 23-years old and only been starting for two seasons, but he has made the All-Defensive Team twice, was a runner up for defensive player of the year after the 2024-2025 season, and is one of the elite perimeter defenders in the NBA, as well as being a very good rebounder and passer on offense. The shot still needs work, but Daniels is one of the most valuable players on the Hawks roster and the best player under the age of 25.